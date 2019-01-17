Fortnite sued yet again for its Orange Justice dance by the mother of ‘Orange Shirt Kid’

Fortnite has been in a lot of trouble lately for using dance moves in the games as emotes without the authorization of the creators. Epic Games has already been sued multiple times by different people for using their dance moves and now there another new one added to the list of people suing Fortnite. The latest person to sue Fortnite is the mother of the ‘Orange Shirt Kid’ who alleges that Fortnite used her son’s dance move to create the emote Orange Justice dance and has given no credit or remuneration of any kind for it.

The dance in question was posted on the Fortnite‘s community last year for the ‘Boogie Down’ contest which Epic Games conducted to give creators a chance to get their dances in the game. But the lawsuit does not mention this part. According to the complaint that was filed, Epic Games has committed copyright infringement, and argues that Epic copied the dance move which was named “the Random” by the boy and even the catchphrase which the boy uses in the video, “It’s also a great exercise move.”. Epic Games “did not credit Orange Shirt Kid nor seek his consent to use, display, reproduce, sell, or create a derivative work based upon Orange Shirt Kid’s Random dance or likeness in Fortnite.”

</noscript>

The complaint has been filed by the same law firm that is representing all the other creators that have sued Epic Games for the use of their dances. The list includes the likes of Alfonso Ribeiro and 2 Milly and the creator of the floss dance.