Fortnite tops list of revenue made by free-to-play games in 2019

The year 2019 was great for gaming and that is reflective when we look at profits made by free-to-play games. According to reports by SuperData, Fortnite topped the list for free-to-play games that made most profits in 2019. It leads the list with $1.8 billion made followed by Dungeon Fighter Online and Honour of Kings (also known as Arena of Valor). This puts just these games in contention with the biggest movies of the year and the profits made by them.

These games are followed by League of Legends, Candy Crush Saga, Pokemon Go, Crossfire, Fate/Grand Order, Game for Peace, and Last Shelter: Survival. All of these games made over $1.1 billion each last year. The biggest financial success for films last year was Avengers: Endgame which made $2.8 billion in box office gross. But the second one to follow it was The Lion King which only happened to make $968 million and didn’t even crack the billion club. The gaming industry is cruising right now.

Free-to-play games are easy to get into, and the freemium mode of games racked in cash close to $87.1 billion total last year. ‘Free’ games on Mobile alone made $64.4 billion. On the other hand console games made only $1.5 billion in revenue from free games. Free-to-play games are essentially free to download and play, and in-game transactions are what bring in the cash.

These in-game transactions usually involve digital items that are available in the game. These might include, character skins, cosmetic items for the characters, new levels, or other such items. According to SuperData’s report in 2019, all games and interactive media which includes streaming services like Twitch and Mixer, and virtual reality headset content like Oculus Quest has earned $120.1 billion worldwide. As for the revenue on premium paid games, 2019 showed a dip compared to 2018. This could be attributed to the fact that 2018 saw huge releases like Marvel’s Spider-Man and God of War.