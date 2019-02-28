Fortnite tweets Season 8 patch information and downtime for upcoming update

Fortnite seems ready to dive into some brine as the next season seems to deal with pirates and monsters. And Epic Games has tweeted about the details of the release and the downtime of the upcoming update. Season 7 is all set to end at 2.30 PM IST on February 28 which is today, which will immediately be followed by the downtime for the new update. Fortnite‘s patch notes which will include information on new weapons, map changes, or gameplay alterations for the upcoming Season 8 update will be tweeted by the devs as soon as the downtime starts.

The teasers for Season 8 has been coming thick and fast from Epic Games and there were four teaser images that were tweeted which showed a pirate hook as the first image, the second image featured a snake, while the third was of a beast, and the final teaser showed a volcano. When all these images were placed together, it happens to show a skull and the tweets from the game’s official handle is clear proof of the pirate theory.

Ahoy, mateys! Season 8 approaches and X marks the spot! Downtime begins tomorrow, February 28 at 4 AM ET (0900 UTC). — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 27, 2019

Epic Games has announced that it is making the Battle Pass for the Season 8 free unlike in the past when players have always had to purchase it. This is first for Fortnite since it has been losing a lot of its revenue recently. That said, not just anyone will be able to get it for free though. Fortnite has announced in a tweet that the Battle Pass will be free for those that will be able to complete 13 Overtime Challenges.