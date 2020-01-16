comscore Fortnite update 11.40 patch notes reveal new changes, fixes | BGR India
Fortnite update 11.40 patch notes reveal new sidegrading feature, other bug fixes

The new sidegrading feature in the Fortnite update will allow users to upgrade their AR weapons on the go between the game at various upgrade stations.

  • Published: January 16, 2020 11:47 AM IST
Fortnite update 11.40

Fortnite’s next update numbered 11.40, is on its way. Apart from the new bug fixes, the Fortnite 11.40 patch notes reveal an interesting new feature – sidegrading. The new feature allows Fortnite players to convert select weapons to their heavy versions. The upgrade can be made at various upgrade stations throughout the map. So, AR weapons can be upgraded to Heavy AR and so on.

The new upgrade will allow players to upgrade their weapons in between the game. Epic Games hasn’t always consistently let the public in on the patch notes ahead of an update. However, this time it appears that that isn’t the case.

Watch: Best laptops launched at CES 2020

There are a bunch of other changes too in the patch notes. You will now have to spend lesser for upgrading your weapon. A few new weapons have been added to Battle Lab. These are the Flint-Knock Pistol (common and uncommon), the Shockwave grenade and the Impulse grenade.

Fortnite update 11.40: Bug Fixes

A bunch of bug fixes are also there in the new Fortnite update. Players will see their Star Wars achievements return to the Legacy timeline. The update fixes an ‘F’ key bug that didn’t allow players to move properly after remapping directions.

Further, the update also fixes a bug that gets players stuck in Edit Mode after editing. Also, falling into a hideout would vanish the crosshairs on Bolt-Action Sniper Rifles. Now, this issue has also been fixed. The update fixes “Visit different bus stops in a single match” issues too. The Fortnite 11.40 update also fixes players getting stuck on the Select Fire Mode screen.

Console player would often find themselves unable to progress through the gifting process. This would happen if they did not have two-factor authentication enabled. Now, this issue has also been fixed. Issues involving the Spectrum Contrail changing colors while in motion are also fixed in the Fortnite update. We might have more details on the new Fortnite update closer to its launch date.

  • Published Date: January 16, 2020 11:47 AM IST

