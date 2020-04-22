Fortnite update 12.41 out with Travis Scott skins, Astronomical challenges

A new Fortnite update 12.41 is now out on the live server and brings Travis Scott skins, Astronomical challenges and other changes. The developers of Fortnite have partnered up with American rapper Travis Scott. This new update features skins and content designed around him, besides other content. The new update is now available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, iOS, Android and Nintendo Switch. Also Read - Fortnite finally comes to Google Play Store 18 months after its launch

The biggest part of the upcoming update is the Travis Scott Astronomical event which will take place in the game. This event will be taking place between April 23 to April 25. This event will feature the world premiere of a brand new song from the rapper. “From April 23-25, blast off into a one of a kind musical journey featuring Travis Scott and the world premiere of a brand new track. Astronomical is an other-worldly experience inspired by Cactus Jack’s creations, built from the ground up in Fortnite.” Reads the blog post from Fortnite. Also Read - Fortnite has added a Harley Quinn skin for the release of Birds of Prey

“To make sure everyone has a chance to experience Astronomical, we’re setting up multiple tour dates with showtimes for players around the globe. Jump in to whichever time fits your schedule best, or catch an encore with your friends if they missed it.”

Travis Scott skin has also been added to the Icon Series with Fortnite update 12.41. His Outfits, Emotes, and more are now available. And for those that attend any of the Astronomical events, they’ll score an Astroworld Cyclone Glider and two loading screens for free. Besides this, starting April 21, players can unlock even more free gear by completing the Astronomical Challenges.

Fortnite update 12.41: Patch Notes

Battle Royale fixes

– UI disappears if cancelling Ready Up while spectating.

– Players on controller may get stuck spectating with no UI if their “Ready Up” is cancelled.

Fortnite update 12.41 General, Mobile and Creative issues…

– Midas’ Golden Touch appearing in low resolution on weapon Wraps.

– Weapons affected by Midas’ Golden touch will appear to be in low resolution while equipped.

– Double-clicking item in the Chest tab may cause the game to crash.

– With the release of the April 16 maintenance patch for PC, Mac, and Android, this issue has been resolved on those platforms. We’ll keep you updated as this issue is resolved on the remaining platforms.

– Loading into “My Island” in Creative mode may cause Fortnite to freeze.

– We’re investigating an issue that is causing Fortnite to freeze when loading into “My Island” in creative mode.