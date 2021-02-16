Fortnite v15.40 update: Unvaulted weapon, limited time modes and more

Epic Games has rolled out Fortnite v15.40 update to all its users. The new update brings a bunch of new content to the game including the return of the Flint Knock pistol, the addition of Hunter portals, new limited time modes and more. It also brings a number of bug fixes that were giving issues to gamers earlier. Here we will be taking a look at everything the new Fortnite v15.40 update brings and how you can get the update. Also Read - Epic Games announces $20 million prize pool for Fortnite tournaments in 2021

How to update?

The update is already live and can be downloaded via the Epic Games Store, PlayStation updater, Xbox updater and Fortnite launcher. When you open the game, it will on its own give you a prompt regarding the update, which you can tap on. After you tap update, it will take you to a download screen to show you the process. After it is done, the game will install on your device automatically. After that, the game will restart and run the new update. Also Read - Kratos from God of War is now available in Fornite

Note, the update is available to everyone and can be downloaded. It is not being rolled out in phases.

What does Fortnite v15.40 update bring?

Epic Games had vaulted the fan favourite Flint Knock pistol, and with the new update is bringing it back. The pistol has been recalibrated and will not provide users with an unfair advantage as it used to earlier with its excessive blast points. The update also adds two new Hunter portals, which will bring through two separate hunters for Season 5.

With the update, two LTMs: Air Royale and Floor is Lava are making a return.

Other bug fixes include a fix for total bars appearing as ‘0’ during matches, purple XP Coins disappearing when driven through, matchmaking doesn’t start if unreadied player leaves early. Fix for phone booths not respecting island settings when players change outfits and more.