Fortnite update 8.30 goes live with Reboot Vans, Buccaneer's Bounty Event and Fly Explosives LTM

The newest update for Fortnite is now out and this is a big one with quite a few new things added to the game. Epic Games has officially copied the respawn feature from Apex Legends and introduced the new Reboot Vans which will be used by the players to revive their fallen teammates. Besides this there is the new Buccaneer’s Bounty Event that is a new mode in the game. There is also a new mode called the Fly Explosives limited time mode where only explosives will be available. There are tonne of new bug fixes and balances added and all the changes can be found on the patch notes below.

Fortnite update 8.30 patch notes

– Reboot Van: bring eliminated teammates back into battle with the Reboot Van. Drop in now and become the hero your team needs.

– Buccaneer’s Bounty Event: Test your skills in a fresh LTM every single day and collect your very own treasure in the form of in-game rewards by completing free Challenges.

– Fly Explosives LTM: Only explosive weapons can be found in this mode. Floor Loot spawners will occasionally spawn Jetpacks. Jetpacks are only available in this mode in Battle Royale. Reduced storm wait times. Rocket Ammunition capped at 120.

– Infantry Rifle: damage decreased from 40/42 to 38/40. Fall-off damage at maximum range increased from 26/28 to 32/34.

– Poison Dart Trap damage ticks will no longer cause the camera to shake repeatedly.

Fixed an issue that occasionally prevented weapon fire from queuing for shotguns after switching weapons without re-pressing the fire key.

– Fixed an issue where if a Clinger is attached to a player and they entered a Baller that it wouldn’t deal damage.

– Fixed sniper rifles playing fire animations twice per shot from the point of view of other players.

– Fixed grenade projectile trajectories lagging behind slightly when moving and rotating.

– Fixed Traps not activating if a player blocks line of sight with a structure but then the structure is destroyed.

– Fixed Balloon sound effects occasionally playing when entering a vehicle without Balloons active.

– Fixed an issue with single shot weapons not reloading properly while in targeting mode.

– Fixed Peppers not granting movement speed while walking.

– Fixed Minigun Rev Up/Down sound effects persisting after boosting on a Driftboard.

– Fixed an issue with Ziplines after using a Launch Pad that could cause the player to jump higher.

– Fixed an issue with players getting knocked backward when firing the Pirate Cannon upwards.

– Fixed Pirate Cannons getting stuck in an indefinite horizontal rotation.

– Fixed an issue with Boom Bow not showing up with the Visualize Sound Effects option.

– Fixed an issue with vehicles shot by Boom Bow not playing hit notification sound effects.

– Fixed an issue with the Boom Bow having longer than expected projectile trail effects.

– Fixed an issue with Boom Bow projectile effects occasionally flying through enemies.

– Fixed a spelling error in the elimination feed with Boom Bow.

– All aspect ratios will have the same vertical FOV on Mac and PC. In the near future, ultrawide monitors will be limited to 16:9 in competitive game modes.

– Added separate controller sensitivities for building and editing structures.

– The Glider Redeploy item is now sorted to the right along with other consumables when “Auto sort consumables to the right” is enabled.

– Added ability to cycle hotbar items while gliding.

– Hit markers are now server authoritative. We’ve heard the feedback that hit markers are sometimes seen for shots but don’t apply damage, so we’re going to delay showing them until the server has confirmed the hit.

– Fixed sniper damage not causing damaged players to play a reaction animation.

– Adjusted how Storm damage is applied so that players entering the Storm will have a set amount of time before damage is applied.The initial instance of damage will start 1 second after entering the Storm.

– Fixed an issue where players would incorrectly edit structure behind them when backed up close to a player built wall.

– Players dropping in warm-up will not award eliminations if another player caused them to receive fall damage.

– Fixed Traps being hidden underneath certain floor pieces that don’t completely align with the grid.

– Tournament rewards can now be viewed directly in each tournament session.

– Server Replays are now available in leaderboards for PC Players – Players can now view the active server replays of top leaderboard performers. This will be expanded to all platforms in the near future.

– Improved clarity of which regions tournament is currently being viewed.

– Various level streaming performance optimizations for Switch and Xbox One to reduce cases where players see blurry buildings.

– Improved texture streaming performance and memory overhead on Switch.

– Improved performance for Traps.

– Improved performance of the Challenges UI.

– Fixed a source of hitches due to spawning weapon drops.

– Fixed a source of hitches due to replay recording.

– Implemented a fix that should resolve cases of invisible characters after skydiving.

– New separate in-air audio tell for enemies.

– More of an “incoming” audio tell that should give more awareness when an enemy drops in on you from above.

– Reduced volume of building audio loops while being structures are being built.

– This sound is now ducked by enemy footsteps and gunfire.

– Prevents unnecessary noise when lots of buildings are placed in quick succession.

– Slightly increased the volume of footsteps below the player.

– Increased volume of the landing sounds of enemy footsteps.

– Fixed a bug where all offscreen enemy footsteps and weapon switches/reloads would be silent when more than 5 players were nearby.

– Fixed a bug where the Boom Bow wasn’t playing the correct vehicle damage notification sound.

– Vehicle controls can now be hidden in the HUD Options.

– Added minimum and maximum values to the in-game FPS overlay and added the option to “Show FPS” on all supported platforms.

– Push To Talk

– Enabling the menu option for consoles

– Defaulting the option to Off for consoles.

– Wraps can now be applied to most types of weapons, everything that doesn’t fit elsewhere is now covered by a catch-all “Misc.” slot in the locker.

– The health bar for vehicles has been adjusted to now display health values of vehicles.

– Fixed an issue with the friend list was always displaying a notification symbol in the frontend.

– Fixed a rare crash that was occurring when loading effects when viewing a replay.

– Fixed certain items such as gliders not displaying their count properly for spectators.

– HUD elements such as the menu button will no longer be dragged off the entire screen in the HUD Layout Tool.

– Improved stability by fixing GPU crashes.

– Fixed an issue that was allowing touch inputs while using a controller.

– Fixed an issue that was preventing players from using emotes while in build/edit mode.

– Fixed an issue causing items on the quickbar to be difficult to drag and drop.

– Fixing an issue causing players to get stuck in edit mode when entering and confirming edits quickly.

– Also fixed an issue where players could get stuck in edit mode when alternating between build/edit mode quickly.

– Fixed trajectory line for throwable items always being visible when using a glider on mobile.

As for the download size of the new update for all the different platforms, it is 6.93GB for PC, 7.7GB for Mac, 3.9GB for PS4, 4.06GB for Xbox, 3.93GB for Nintendo Switch, 1.14 – 1.76GB for iOS and 1.56 – 2.98GB for Android.