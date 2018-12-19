Fortnite update brings 60fps gaming to iPad Pro; support for Snapdragon 670 and 710 chipsets

Fortnite servers are getting a super sized update which brings some new items to the game as well as support for new things. Update 7.10 of Fortnite is going live for all the platforms including PC, Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android. Among other things, the new update also brings a new event that’s called 14 Days of Fortnite. Besides these other addition which include new Limited Time Modes called Close Encounters and Food Fight.

Besides these additions the other features that have been added to the game include support for Snapdragon 670 and Snapdragon 710 which were not supported previously. The 14 Days of Fortnite event will feature both new and returning LTMs. Large team modes switch every two days and small team modes rotate every 24 hours. The 14 Days of Fortnite event will go live today, which is December 19 at 7:30PM IST, and will end on January 2.

The other big addition for iOS users is that the new 10.5-inch and 12.5-inch iPad Pros will run the new updated game at 60fps. What is not known is that, if this feature will compromise graphics in order to achieve this.

Downtime for the v7.10 update has begun! Fly over to the Patch Notes to see what's new. https://t.co/f5Z7ZIvChq — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 18, 2018

Besides this there are other changes that include balances to the Heavy Assault Rifle and Improved Balloon controls. Ground vehicles now slide on icy surfaces, eliminations from “no-scoping” enemies with Sniper Rifles now shows up in the elimination feed, Stormwings now take 50 percent more damage from hitting objects and the addition of additional dates for Explorer Pop-Up Cups and Friday Night Fortnite.

The detailed change log can be found in the tweet above.