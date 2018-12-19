comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Fortnite update brings 60fps gaming to iPad Pro; support for Snapdragon 670 and 710 chipsets
News

Fortnite update brings 60fps gaming to iPad Pro; support for Snapdragon 670 and 710 chipsets

Gaming

Fortnite is now available on more Android devices, and 60fps on the new iPad Pros

  • Published: December 19, 2018 5:03 PM IST
Fortnite Account Merging

Image Credit: Epic Games

Fortnite servers are getting a super sized update which brings some new items to the game as well as support for new things. Update 7.10 of Fortnite is going live for all the platforms including PC, Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android. Among other things, the new update also brings a new event that’s called 14 Days of Fortnite. Besides these other addition which include new Limited Time Modes called Close Encounters and Food Fight.

Besides these additions the other features that have been added to the game include support for Snapdragon 670 and Snapdragon 710 which were not supported previously. The 14 Days of Fortnite event will feature both new and returning LTMs. Large team modes switch every two days and small team modes rotate every 24 hours. The 14 Days of Fortnite event will go live today, which is December 19 at 7:30PM IST, and will end on January 2.

The other big addition for iOS users is that the new 10.5-inch and 12.5-inch iPad Pros will run the new updated game at 60fps. What is not known is that, if this feature will compromise graphics in order to achieve this.

Besides this there are other changes that include balances to the Heavy Assault Rifle and Improved Balloon controls. Ground vehicles now slide on icy surfaces, eliminations from “no-scoping” enemies with Sniper Rifles now shows up in the elimination feed, Stormwings now take 50 percent more damage from hitting objects and the addition of additional dates for Explorer Pop-Up Cups and Friday Night Fortnite.

PUBG Mobile has finally caught up with Fortnite in player numbers

Also Read

PUBG Mobile has finally caught up with Fortnite in player numbers

The detailed change log can be found in the tweet above.

  • Published Date: December 19, 2018 5:03 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 8 finally gets Android 9 Pie, official roll out starts today
thumb-img
News
Android 9 Pie now available for Asus Zenfone 5: Here is how to install
thumb-img
Deals
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 available with exciting offers
thumb-img
News
Vodafone debuts Rs 398 prepaid plan

Most Popular

Blaupunkt 55-inch 4K Ultra-HD LED Smart TV Review

ZTE Nubia Red Magic Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Google Shopping First Impressions: Listings made easy

Meizu 16th Review

Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ tipped to feature new 'Artistic Live Focus' camera mode

Xiaomi Redmi Go based on Android Go certified, might launch in emerging markets

Airtel broadband free Amazon Prime subscription extended; now starts with Rs 799 plan

Nokia 8 finally gets Android 9 Pie, official roll out starts today

ISRO launches GSAT-7A communication satellite onboard GSLV-F11 rocket for Air Force

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

OnePlus Warp Charge Vs Dash Charge: Charging speeds compared

Meet Haaziq Kazi, the 12-year-old who wants to clean plastic waste from the ocean

Snapdragon 855: 7 ways Qualcomm's new chipset will enhance your smartphone experience in 2019

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform detailed

Related Topics

Related Stories

Fortnite update brings 60fps gaming to iPad Pro; support for Snapdragon 670 and 710 chipsets

Gaming

Fortnite update brings 60fps gaming to iPad Pro; support for Snapdragon 670 and 710 chipsets
Fortnite developers sued again; this time by Backpack Kid for using The Floss Dance

Gaming

Fortnite developers sued again; this time by Backpack Kid for using The Floss Dance
PUBG Mobile has finally caught up with Fortnite in player numbers

Gaming

PUBG Mobile has finally caught up with Fortnite in player numbers
Fortnite 7.10 update with Driftboard vehicle has been delayed

Gaming

Fortnite 7.10 update with Driftboard vehicle has been delayed
Fortnite developers being sued for using Fresh Prince's The Carlton Dance

Gaming

Fortnite developers being sued for using Fresh Prince's The Carlton Dance

हिंदी समाचार

नोकिया 9 Pureview का तीसरी बार कवर हुआ लीक, बैक में दिखाई दिए सात होल

Huawei P20 के साथ इन दो स्मार्टफोन्स को मिलनी शुरू हुई एंड्रॉइड 9 पाई अपडेट

Huawei Christmas Carnival : Huawei P20 Pro, Nova 3, Nova 3i और P20 Lite पर मिल रहा है अट्रैक्टिव डिस्काउंट

Vodafone ने लॉन्च किया 398 रुपये का नया प्री-पेड प्लान

यूजर्स का डाटा Netflix और Spotify जैसी कंपनियों को देती है फेसबुक: रिपोर्ट

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ tipped to feature new 'Artistic Live Focus' camera mode
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ tipped to feature new 'Artistic Live Focus' camera mode
Xiaomi Redmi Go based on Android Go certified, might launch in emerging markets

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go based on Android Go certified, might launch in emerging markets
Airtel broadband free Amazon Prime subscription extended; now starts with Rs 799 plan

News

Airtel broadband free Amazon Prime subscription extended; now starts with Rs 799 plan
Nokia 8 finally gets Android 9 Pie, official roll out starts today

News

Nokia 8 finally gets Android 9 Pie, official roll out starts today
ISRO launches GSAT-7A communication satellite onboard GSLV-F11 rocket for Air Force

News

ISRO launches GSAT-7A communication satellite onboard GSLV-F11 rocket for Air Force