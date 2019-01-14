comscore
News

New Scoped Revolver weapon coming to Fortnite

Gaming

Fortnite's weekly update this time brings a surprise new weapon.

  • Published: January 14, 2019 4:59 PM IST
Fortnite Scoped Revolver

Image Credit: Epic Games

Players of the popular online multiplayer game Fortnite were super excited about last week’s update, which introduced the new Suppressed Sniper Rifle. And since Fortnite receives regular updates every week with new items in the game, there are some expectations for the new update coming tomorrow. And this time around Epic Games is teasing a new weapon to be introduced in the game’s battle royale mode. The new weapons being teased this time is a Scoped Revolver.

The new update, which is all set to release tomorrow (January 15), is all set to come with the new Scoped Revolver. The new update is number v7.20, and it seems that some people expect that the update might be somewhat delayed. As for the new Scoped Revolver it may be Legendary weapon, but it might come in an Epic quality variant.

The description of the new Scoped Revolver reads, “Six-shot pistol that packs a punch and provides perfect accuracy at range.” The Scoped Rifle appears to be a combination of a heavy pistol and a hunting rifle, and will have six shots before being needed to reload. Previously players had expected the developers to add the new hoverboard to the game with the v7.20 update, and not the scoped revolver.

Fortnite V7.10 third content update released, brings Suppressed Sniper Rifle

Also Read

Fortnite V7.10 third content update released, brings Suppressed Sniper Rifle

As for the update last week, it brought with it the new Suppressed Sniper Rifle, and there is a new arena added to The Block which is used to showcase community creations. The description of the Suppressed Sniper Rifle reads, “Trade power for stealth with the Suppressed Sniper Rifle. Drop in now and sneak up on your enemies!” it will be available in both Epic and Legendary rarities.

  • Published Date: January 14, 2019 4:59 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Lenovo Z5 Pro GT release delayed
thumb-img
News
Meizu Note 9 leaked renders hint at Snapdragon 6150 SoC, 48-megapixel camera
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG is holding a giveaway for its Snow Glasses and Snow Beanie
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 rumor roundup

Most Popular

Micromax Infinity N12 Review

Microsoft Surface Go Review

Huawei Y9 (2019) Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Hands-On and First Impressions

Saregama Carvaan Gold Review

Samsung Galaxy S10 series may offer up to 12GB RAM, 1TB storage:

Noise Shots X3 Bass AirPods alternatives to launch in India for Rs 3,999

Apple spoke with Samsung and MediaTek to replace Qualcomm as second modem supplier

Samsung Galaxy J7 Max Android 8.1 Oreo update rolled out

TRAI says 100 pay or free channels will be available for Rs 153 per month

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

New Scoped Revolver weapon coming to Fortnite

Gaming

New Scoped Revolver weapon coming to Fortnite
Fortnite V7.10 third content update released, brings Suppressed Sniper Rifle

Gaming

Fortnite V7.10 third content update released, brings Suppressed Sniper Rifle
Epic Games apparently made more than $450 million from the iOS version of Fortnite alone

Gaming

Epic Games apparently made more than $450 million from the iOS version of Fortnite alone
Fortnite players are getting a Suppressed Sniper Rifle soon

Gaming

Fortnite players are getting a Suppressed Sniper Rifle soon
The gaming industry is now worth more than the film and music industry combined

Gaming

The gaming industry is now worth more than the film and music industry combined

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया फोटो प्रिंटर, जानें क्या है खासियत

TV का बिल होगा कम, 153 रुपये में मिलेंगे 100 चैनल

शाओमी रेडमी Note 6 Pro को ऐेसे खरीदें केवल 2,799 रुपये में

हाइक पर नए एनिमेटेड स्टिकर्स के साथ मनाएं मकर संक्रांति

सैमसंग गैलेक्सी M10 और M20 स्मार्टफोन 28 जनवरी को होंगे लॉन्च, ये होंगी खासियत

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series may offer up to 12GB RAM, 1TB storage:
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 series may offer up to 12GB RAM, 1TB storage:
Noise Shots X3 Bass AirPods alternatives to launch in India for Rs 3,999

News

Noise Shots X3 Bass AirPods alternatives to launch in India for Rs 3,999
Apple spoke with Samsung and MediaTek to replace Qualcomm as second modem supplier

News

Apple spoke with Samsung and MediaTek to replace Qualcomm as second modem supplier
Samsung Galaxy J7 Max Android 8.1 Oreo update rolled out

News

Samsung Galaxy J7 Max Android 8.1 Oreo update rolled out
TRAI says 100 pay or free channels will be available for Rs 153 per month

News

TRAI says 100 pay or free channels will be available for Rs 153 per month