New Scoped Revolver weapon coming to Fortnite

Players of the popular online multiplayer game Fortnite were super excited about last week’s update, which introduced the new Suppressed Sniper Rifle. And since Fortnite receives regular updates every week with new items in the game, there are some expectations for the new update coming tomorrow. And this time around Epic Games is teasing a new weapon to be introduced in the game’s battle royale mode. The new weapons being teased this time is a Scoped Revolver.

The new update, which is all set to release tomorrow (January 15), is all set to come with the new Scoped Revolver. The new update is number v7.20, and it seems that some people expect that the update might be somewhat delayed. As for the new Scoped Revolver it may be Legendary weapon, but it might come in an Epic quality variant.

The description of the new Scoped Revolver reads, “Six-shot pistol that packs a punch and provides perfect accuracy at range.” The Scoped Rifle appears to be a combination of a heavy pistol and a hunting rifle, and will have six shots before being needed to reload. Previously players had expected the developers to add the new hoverboard to the game with the v7.20 update, and not the scoped revolver.

As for the update last week, it brought with it the new Suppressed Sniper Rifle, and there is a new arena added to The Block which is used to showcase community creations. The description of the Suppressed Sniper Rifle reads, “Trade power for stealth with the Suppressed Sniper Rifle. Drop in now and sneak up on your enemies!” it will be available in both Epic and Legendary rarities.