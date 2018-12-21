Fortnite may be getting a new Machine Pistol weapon

There are some new leaks around Fortnite, and it seems like we are about to get a new kind of weapon in the game soon. The newest update introduces 7.10 patch, which was rolled out later than expected. Apparently, reports claim that Epic Games released most of the features, but left one out which is a new Machine Pistol weapon. According to reports this might be added to the game’s battle royale section in future updates even though it was part of the present patch.

The Machine Pistol weapon is what appears to be a mini-Uzi like we have seen in PUBG, and it is a pistol with full auto firing capabilities. This weapon has already been seen on the Save the World mode on Fortnite. For the record, The Save the World mode which is present in the game Fortnite alongside the Battle Royale mode has quite a few weapons, skins, and other elements which are not present in the Battle Royale mode.

* LEAK * Machine Pistol + Sounds! pic.twitter.com/cl3LaxJ01Q — Cross – Fortnite News (@iRealCross) December 18, 2018

The data miners believe that the gun in question is coming to the battle royale mode of the game because the leak code, “SK_MachinePistol_BR,” has the letters BR in the end which essentially depicts that the code is for the Battle royale mode of the game and not Save the World.

The delay in the launch of this gun maybe due to some bug that the developers faced and this could be added soon since the audio clips and all the other effects and elements are ready.