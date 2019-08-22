comscore Fortnite v10.10 Content Update out with Junk Rift, Glitched Consumables
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Fortnite v10.10 Content Update out with Junk Rift, Glitched Consumables
News

Fortnite v10.10 Content Update out with Junk Rift, Glitched Consumables

Gaming

The Fortnite v10.10 content update went live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on August 20.

  • Published: August 22, 2019 2:53 PM IST
Fortnite v10.10 Content Update Junk Rift

There is a new Fortnite v10.10 Content Update out which brings a few new things to the game. The Fortnite v10.10 content update went live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on August 20. It brings a brand new item, map changes, and weapon tweaks. This comes after previous week’s update was dealyed. The new update brings the already leaked Rift item along with a new map change. There is now a new rift zone at the Indoor Soccer Pitch near Snobby Shores.

Junk Rift item

The new Junk Rift is a throwable item that was leaked previously as a dinosaur falling from the sky. The description of the new item reads, “Heads up! You can now deal with opponents by dropping heavy things on them.” This and the video probably means that players will be able to drop huge objects on their enemies. These could include items like an anchor, port-o-potty and a police car. The video below shows how the Junk Rift item is used to take out a Mech and two players at the same time.

WATCH: Fortnite – Junk Rift – New Item

Glitched Consumables and Map Changes

One of the most significant map changes in the v10.10 is Indoor Soccer Pitch and its surrounding area that include the abandoned swimming pool, gas station, car repair shop, and small bus stop. This area now has a rift zone makeover.

The map change spin this time has ‘Glitched Consumables’ which will essentially provide players with more bonuses. Besides these there are weapons and item changes along with gameplay, art and animation changes. There are new items in Creative as well which include prefabs and galleries.

PUBG update 4.2 out with dynamic weather, destructible objects

Also Read

PUBG update 4.2 out with dynamic weather, destructible objects

Save the world has a new weapon called V6 Launcher which is described as, “Rev up your engines with this new Rocket Launcher! The V6 Launcher hits the Weekly Store to join the Rat Rod Weapon set.” Check out the full patch notes here.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 22, 2019 2:53 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers

Editor's Pick

Fortnite v10.10 Content Update out with Junk Rift, Glitched Consumables
Gaming
Fortnite v10.10 Content Update out with Junk Rift, Glitched Consumables
Microsoft contractors can reportedly listen to Xbox users' voice chats

News

Microsoft contractors can reportedly listen to Xbox users' voice chats

Apple files several unreleased devices in Eurasian Database

News

Apple files several unreleased devices in Eurasian Database

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 pre-orders twice as high as Galaxy Note 9's in South Korea

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 pre-orders twice as high as Galaxy Note 9's in South Korea

Lava Z93 launched in India for Rs 7,999: Specifications, features

News

Lava Z93 launched in India for Rs 7,999: Specifications, features

Most Popular

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 first impressions

Realme 5 Hands-on and First Impressions

Realme 5 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ First Impressions

Microsoft contractors can reportedly listen to Xbox users' voice chats

Apple files several unreleased devices in Eurasian Database

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 pre-orders twice as high as Galaxy Note 9's in South Korea

Lava Z93 launched in India for Rs 7,999: Specifications, features

Huawei Harmony OS-powered smartphone is not on cards yet

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Related Topics

Related Stories

Fortnite v10.10 Content Update out with Junk Rift, Glitched Consumables

Gaming

Fortnite v10.10 Content Update out with Junk Rift, Glitched Consumables
Gamescom 2019 opening set to feature 25 games: Geoff Keighley

Gaming

Gamescom 2019 opening set to feature 25 games: Geoff Keighley
A new malware is affecting cheaters on Fortnite, Apex Legends and CSGO

Gaming

A new malware is affecting cheaters on Fortnite, Apex Legends and CSGO
Fake report sends SWAT to Fortnite World Champion Bugha's house

Gaming

Fake report sends SWAT to Fortnite World Champion Bugha's house
Fortnite may add a dedicated Indian server soon

Gaming

Fortnite may add a dedicated Indian server soon

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 5 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Galaxy M30: जानें क्या है अंतर

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन MediaTek Helio G90T के साथ होंगे लॉन्च, 29 अगस्त को होगा लॉन्च

LG K50S और K40S स्मार्टफोन हुए पेश, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Samsung Galaxy M30s स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च से पहले फिर हुआ स्पॉट, जानें खूबियां

Tata Sky ब्रॉडबैंड यूजर्स को मिल रहा है 6 महीने तक का फ्री सब्सक्रिप्शन

News

Microsoft contractors can reportedly listen to Xbox users' voice chats
News
Microsoft contractors can reportedly listen to Xbox users' voice chats
Apple files several unreleased devices in Eurasian Database

News

Apple files several unreleased devices in Eurasian Database
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 pre-orders twice as high as Galaxy Note 9's in South Korea

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 pre-orders twice as high as Galaxy Note 9's in South Korea
Lava Z93 launched in India for Rs 7,999: Specifications, features

News

Lava Z93 launched in India for Rs 7,999: Specifications, features
Huawei Harmony OS-powered smartphone is not on cards yet

News

Huawei Harmony OS-powered smartphone is not on cards yet