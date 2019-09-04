comscore Fortnite v10.20 content update now out with Zapper Traps
Fortnite v10.20 content update now out with Zapper Traps

The new update features some new things for players like the new Zapper Traps that were seen ingame advertising.

The newest Fortnite v10.20 content update is now live. The new update features some new things for players like the new Zapper Traps that were seen ingame advertising. The Zapper Traps are described as, “This electrifying item is not only shocking in its execution but also in its innovation — it creates a trap that attaches to both sides of a surface!” Besides this the floating island is now back in the game, and it has the Motel on it.

The previous v10.10 update saw Fortnite X Mayham which was described as, “Bring on the Mayhem. Cross the border into crazy and check out a Rift Zone based on Pandora. This collaboration also includes themed Challenges with free rewards, Psycho and Claptrap cosmetics, and more. Head over to our blog post or watch the video below to see all the mayhem available!”

As for the Shield Bubble, “This is a bubble that’s not easy to burst. Take cover under this dome that’s invulnerable to projectiles and explosives!” It creates a large bubble that blocks projectiles and explosives. However, players can still run through it. The Shield Bubble will be a rare item that will be found in Floor Loot, Chests, Supply Drops, and Vending Machines.

B.R.U.T.E. has been nerfed again, and now it will remain visible for all the players. There is also mention of the previous changes to the mechs. We have a tonne of bug fixes even though this is not a major update. There are changes with this update to the gameplay, art and animation, audio and the UI of the game as well.

Fortnite v10.20: Creative, Save the World updates

Besides the new addition with the v10.20 update there is the addition of Prison Prefab and Flush Factory Prefab to the Creative mode of the game. As for Save the World, it gets a Crackshot Hits the Road, Part II!, Hot Mix Pistol. The new update patch notes can be seen here.

