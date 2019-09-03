comscore Fortnite v10.20 content update out today with Zapper Traps and more
Fortnite v10.20 content update out today with Zapper Traps and more

The new Fortnite update patch notes confirm that the game is getting the new Zapper Traps from ingame advertising.

  Published: September 3, 2019 11:16 AM IST
Fortnite-v10.20-content-update-Zapper-Trap

There is a new update up for released that is marked as Fortnite v10.20 content update. The new update will be out today and feature some new things for players. The new Fortnite update patch notes confirm that the game is getting the new Zapper Traps from ingame advertising. The early v10.20 patch notes don’t mention the Zapper traps though. Besides this there is also the Shield Bubble weapon or item as we may call it.

The Fortnite X Mayham has another description here, “Bring on the Mayhem. Cross the border into crazy and check out a Rift Zone based on Pandora. This collaboration also includes themed Challenges with free rewards, Psycho and Claptrap cosmetics, and more. Head over to our blog post or watch the video below to see all the mayhem available!”

As for the Shield Bubble, “This is a bubble that’s not easy to burst. Take cover under this dome that’s invulnerable to projectiles and explosives!” It creates a large bubble that blocks projectiles and explosives. However, players can still run through it. The Shield Bubble will be a rare item that will be found in Floor Loot, Chests, Supply Drops, and Vending Machines.

B.R.U.T.E. has been nerfed again, and now it will remain visible for all the players. There is also mention of the previous changes to the mechs. There is also a tonne of bug fixes even though this is not a major update. There are changes with this update to the gameplay, art and animation, audio and the UI of the game as well.

Besides the new addition with the v10.10 update there is the addition of a Speaker Device to the Creative mode of the game. As for Save the World, it gets a Long Road Home Questline, Cosmetic Pickaxes and Sound Wall Trap.

  • Published Date: September 3, 2019 11:16 AM IST

