Fortnite v10.20 out with Fortnite X Mayhem Borderlands crossover

The event named Fortnite X Mayhem is Epic Games's way of bringing in characters from Borderlands 3 game.

  Published: August 28, 2019 11:50 AM IST
Fortnite update v10.20 fortnite x mayhem psycho bundle

There is a whole new update out numbered Fortnite v10.20 which is the second big update in the tenth season. This new update brings a whole new crossover event for Fortnite with Borderlands. The event named Fortnite X Mayhem is Epic Games’s way of bringing in characters from Borderlands 3 game. The upcoming shooter from Gearbox releases on September 13, but the crossover event is happening now. This new update sees the classic Crazy Psycho from Borderlands as a skin on Fortnite. Besides this there are other Borderlands themed maps and items being added to the Creative mode on Fortnite.

Fortnite v10.20: Details

The new Fortnite X Mayhem has been described by the devs in the patch notes with the following words.

Bring on the Mayhem. Cross the border into crazy and check out a Rift Zone based on Pandora. This collab also includes themed Challenges with free rewards, Psycho and Claptrap cosmetics, and more. Head over to our blog post or watch the video below to see all the mayhem available!

WATCH: Fortnite X Mayhem – Announce Trailer

Besides this there is a new item in the battle royale mode as well which is Shield Bubble. It is described as, “This is a bubble that’s not easy to burst. Take cover under this dome that’s invulnerable to projectiles and explosives!” There is also a mention of the previous patch notes that balanced out the B.R.U.T.E. Mechs. The details of that update can be found here.

The creative mode on Fortnite has a new Pandora Building Set. “Recreate your favorite Pandora setting! Fortnite will be featuring a Pandora themed block in the near future, so make sure to submit and share your creations. Part of the Fortnite X Mayhem collab.” Says the description. There’s also a new map for Creative called Arid. It’s description reads, “A desert themed canyon with high peaks and jagged rocks, inspired by the Pandora desert area on the Battle Royale map.”

Besides these there are some other additions to the Creative mode. As for Save the World, it gets a new skin and weapons as well. You can read the full patch notes here.

  Published Date: August 28, 2019 11:50 AM IST

