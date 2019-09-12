Fortnite v10.30 now out with tricky new Moisty Palms feature

There’s a new update out numbered Fortnite v10.30 that brings new things to the game. The biggest new addition this time around is a Rift Zone feature called Moisty Palms. This feature disguises players as props at certain locations. It’s description reads, “In this swampy new Rift Zone, you can crouch to disguise yourself as a prop!” The promo video shows a team of players disguise themselves as props in front of a llama. And when an enemy team tries to loot it they pop out and decimate them, and follow it up with an emote.

And the Rift Zone has brought back Greasy Grove as well, but the neighborhood’s favorite food is now tacos. It’s description reads, “The tacos here are so good that even their smell makes people party!” There’s a new Limited Time Mode as well called Knock Town. This is a solo mode with respawning on and made by AlanShinohara. Knock Town was a top 3 contender for the LTM Creator Contest. Players have to use the grappler to jump around and dodge shots as they one-tap enemies in the air with the Flint-Knock Pistol. The player with the most eliminations at the end of the match wins.

WATCH: Fortnite – Rift Zone – Moisty Palms

Besides these there are a bunch of other changes and bug fixes on Fortnite v10.30. Mobile version has also seen a lot of fixes which are all there on the patch notes. Creative mode gets a new prefab called Heroes & Villains. It is described as, “Show off your allegiance to good or evil with four new Prefabs. Assemble a hero’s mansion or develop your diabolical villain lair.” It also gets vending machines, whose description goes, “Long awaited. Set and customize Vending Machines to match your game.” And Class Devices, described as, “A highly configurable set of devices that allow you to create your own player classes with unique traits.”

There are some new additions to Save the World as well, with Penny Hits the Road Part 2 and Field Agent Rio Returns. Besides these there are a tonne of small changes and bug fixes which can all be found in the patch notes here.