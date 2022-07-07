Fortnite V21 20 Update New Smg Gun Indiana Jones Outfit And More

Fortnite is rolling out a new update that brings a host of new features across different modes. This includes new weapons, new combat movements and even a new character to unlock. Fortnite players will notice changes in the Creative Mode, Save the World mode and also get the new Season 3 Battle Pass. Also Read - Epic Games CEO warns against Fortnite cryptocurrency scam: Here’s what he said

Creative v21.20 Update

The Fortnite Creative v21.20 update brings the Charge SMG into the Creative mode. The developers have also brought some new options to the Baller Vehicle Spawner. Ballers will work like the updated Baller in the Battle Royale mode. There's also a new island template, and some new Prefabs and Galleries too.

Charge SMG Gun in Creative

The Charge SMG is a burst-style SMG that fires when the trigger is released. The longer the trigger is held, the longer the burst. The Charge SMG is available in all rarities (Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Mythic). The Ripsaw Launcher and Firework Flare Gun were also recently added to Creative.

New movements in Save the World mode

Epic Games has added more movement options to Fortnite Save the World. These movements were first introduced to Fortnite Battle Royale and Creative earlier in Chapter 3, players in Save the World can now sprint, slide, mantle, shoulder bash, and crouch. The new movement options will continue to work alongside Heroes’ existing abilities.

New Fennix Character

Fortnite is also adding a new questline and hero this weekend. The character is called Fennix and it will be added to Save the World. Their new perk, Debilitating Bite, applies Damage Vulnerability to every enemy your tamed wildlife hits. When Fennix is your commander those marked enemies explode when hit or eliminated, damaging nearby foes.

Indiana Jones and Season 3 Battle Pass

Fortnite players will be able to unlock complete Indiana Jones Battle Pass Quests to unlock his Outfit and more items from the Indiana Jones set. All the Quests and each one’s rewards can be earned in the new Season. If you own the Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass, the Indiana Jones Quests are available now on the ‘Quests’ page. The Quests are available for the rest of the Season.