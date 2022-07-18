comscore Fortnite v21.30 Update rolling out: New Summer skins, map changes, free skin, and more
Fortnite v21.30 Update rolling out: New Summer skins, map changes, free skin, and more

The Fortnite v21.30 update includes a bunch of new content for the summer event. Additionally, the following patch includes new skins that Epic Games hasn't yet released for the summer.

The new Fortnite update also includes the release of the Xander outfit, which is available only through the Refer-A-Friend programme.

A new Fortnite update has been released on July 18, according to an announcement from Epic Games. This is the v21.30 update, and it has added a lot of new features to the well-known battle-royale game. Also Read - PUBG Mobile is hosting its first ever virtual concert with K-pop stars this month

The Darth Vader NPC, significant map changes, and Indiana Jones challenges were just a few of the significant additions made to the game in the last two major releases. Let’s take a look at what the new v21.30 update has brought. Also Read - Fortnite v21.20 update rolls out: New weapons, Indiana Jones outfit, more

The Fortnite v21.30 update includes a bunch of new content for the summer event. Additionally, the following patch includes new skins that Epic Games hasn’t yet released for the summer. Also Read - Epic Games CEO warns against Fortnite cryptocurrency scam: Here’s what he said

Players will be able to level up quickly with the new summer challenges that the developer has unveiled. Players have received cosmetic rewards from these tasks in the past, so this year will be no different.

The new update also includes the release of the Xander outfit, which is available only through the Refer-A-Friend programme. The v21.30 Fortnite update also includes data related to the future Dragon Ball collaboration.

The new update’s downtime began on Monday, July 18, at 4 am Eastern Time. Matchmaking has been turned off 30 minutes before the scheduled downtime. The outage will take at least an hour because this is one of the biggest updates in Chapter 3 Season 3. The game will not be playable during this time.

  • Published Date: July 18, 2022 2:28 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 18, 2022 2:32 PM IST

Fortnite v21.30 Update rolling out: New Summer skins, map changes, free skin, more

