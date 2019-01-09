Fortnite V7.10 third content update released, brings Suppressed Sniper Rifle

Fortnite‘s weekly update is here and this time it has brought what was promised in the game. The update has brought with it the new Suppressed Sniper Rifle and there is a new arena added to The Block which is used to showcase community creations. The description of the Suppressed Sniper Rifle reads, “Trade power for stealth with the Suppressed Sniper Rifle. Drop in now and sneak up on your enemies!” it will be available in both Epic and Legendary rarities.

As for The Block, the blog by Epic Games says, “Drop to The Block and explore the newest community creation! Bounce around in the DM Arena made by KojackNumber2.” Besides these some weapons have been vaulted which include the Six Shooter, Uncommon, Common, Rare qualities of the Burst Assault Rifle. The Dual Pistols, on the other hand, have been unvaulted.

The X-4 Stormwing which has been one of the more attractive additions to Fortnite recently has been nerfed again, and this time the knockback for players hit by the plans has been decreased and damage received from structures has been increased. Here are some of the more important changes seen in the game, the link to the full patch notes can be found in the tweet.

Steady your aim, the final v7.10 Content Update is available now. Scope out the Patch Notes for details: https://t.co/kSFIUU6o9C — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 8, 2019

Battle Royale

Weapons + Items

– Suppressed Sniper Rifle added.

– Available in Epic and Legendary variants.

– Can be found from chests, floor loot, Vending Machines, and Supply Drops.

– A single shot, scoped sniper rifle.

– The suppressor makes for a quieter shot, trading stealth for power.

– Deals 100/105 base damage

– Six Shooter has been vaulted.

– The following variants of the Burst Assault Rifle have been vaulted: Uncommon, Common, Rare

– Dual Pistols have been unvaulted.

– Dynamite drop rate reduced by 40%.

– Boom Box adjustments: Drop rate reduced by 33%, health reduced from 600 to 400, duration reduced from 25 seconds to 18 seconds.

Gameplay

X-4 Stormwing adjustments:

– The knockback a player receives after being hit by a Stormwing has been decreased by 70%.

– Damage done to the Stormwing from colliding with structures has been increased by 50%.

– Impact damage reduction while boosting through structures reduced from 50% to 25%

– Increased the spread of the Stormwing machine gun by 75%.

– Stormwing spawn chance has been decreased to 80% from 100%.

– Supply Drop health has been reduced to 250/500/750 (Solo/Duo/Squad).

Bug Fixes

– The X-4 Stormwing is no longer able to fly above the max build limit.

Creative

Weapons + Items

