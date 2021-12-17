Fortnite Winterfest now live, brings in Spider-Man No Way Home's key characters to life

Epic Games just kicked off Fortnite’s holiday-themed Winterfest event. It is a limited-time event, which will go on until January 6, 2022. Along with the event, the game brings in a number of presents and surprises for players. One of the major surprises brought along with the event is the addition of Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Spider-Man and MJ. Surprisingly, this is the second version of Zendaya’s MJ to be made available in Fortnite in under two months. Also Read - God of War PC release in January: Here are the minimum requirement to play the game

Fortnite Winterfest brings in 14 days' worth of presents being handed out in the Winterfest Lodge, which is accessible through the snowflake tab in the game's lobby. The gifts include two outfits, two pickaxes, two wraps, one glider, one contrail, one emote, one lobby track, one loading screen, one emoticon, one spray, and one banner.

Also Read - Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Spider-Man web sling, new weapons, here's the breakdown

The first outfit being made available is Krisabelle, which is inspired by Isabelle. The second outfit is the Polar Peely, which is simply a frozen banana.

Apart from the daily free gifts, Sgt. Winter will also conduct daily Winterfest Quests, completing which players can get additional XP. If players manage to complete seven Winterfest Quests, then they will be able to unlock the Snowmando Board Glider, and completing 10 quests will provide them with the Frosty Back Bling.

While there already is a version of Spider-Man available in Fortnite, he is not the Tom Holland version. However, now you do not need to be sad anymore as Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Spidey along with his MJ is going to thwip his way into the game’s Item Shop during the event. This version comes with the movie accurate costume along with an unmasking emote showcasing Tom Holland’s face.

Apart from Spidey, Sgt. Winter is also bringing out multiple items out of the vault like Chiller Grenades, Snowball Launchers and more. To know more about the update you can head over to Fortnite’s official blog post for the update by clicking here.