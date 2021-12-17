comscore Fortnite Winterfest now live, brings in Spider-Man No Way Home's key characters to life
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Fortnite Winterfest now live, brings in Spider-Man No Way Home's key characters to life
News

Fortnite Winterfest now live, brings in Spider-Man No Way Home's key characters to life

Gaming

Fortnite Winterfest brings in Spider-Man: No Way Home's Spidey along with his MJ into the game's Item Shop. Here's how you can get them.

Fortnite Spider-Man No Way Home

(Image: Fortnite)

Epic Games just kicked off Fortnite’s holiday-themed Winterfest event. It is a limited-time event, which will go on until January 6, 2022. Along with the event, the game brings in a number of presents and surprises for players. One of the major surprises brought along with the event is the addition of Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Spider-Man and MJ. Surprisingly, this is the second version of Zendaya’s MJ to be made available in Fortnite in under two months. Also Read - God of War PC release in January: Here are the minimum requirement to play the game

Fortnite Winterfest brings in 14 days’ worth of presents being handed out in the Winterfest Lodge, which is accessible through the snowflake tab in the game’s lobby. The gifts include two outfits, two pickaxes, two wraps, one glider, one contrail, one emote, one lobby track, one loading screen, one emoticon, one spray, and one banner. Also Read - Apple wins a stay in the Epic Games case; won't have to make the App Store changes right away

Also Read - Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Spider-Man web sling, new weapons, here's the breakdown

The first outfit being made available is Krisabelle, which is inspired by Isabelle. The second outfit is the Polar Peely, which is simply a frozen banana.

Apart from the daily free gifts, Sgt. Winter will also conduct daily Winterfest Quests, completing which players can get additional XP. If players manage to complete seven Winterfest Quests, then they will be able to unlock the Snowmando Board Glider, and completing 10 quests will provide them with the Frosty Back Bling.

While there already is a version of Spider-Man available in Fortnite, he is not the Tom Holland version. However, now you do not need to be sad anymore as Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Spidey along with his MJ is going to thwip his way into the game’s Item Shop during the event. This version comes with the movie accurate costume along with an unmasking emote showcasing Tom Holland’s face.

Apart from Spidey, Sgt. Winter is also bringing out multiple items out of the vault like Chiller Grenades, Snowball Launchers and more. To know more about the update you can head over to Fortnite’s official blog post for the update by clicking here.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 17, 2021 5:47 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Here's how you can hide your sensitive photos and videos in Google Photos: Follow these simple steps
How To
Here's how you can hide your sensitive photos and videos in Google Photos: Follow these simple steps
Electric scooters you can buy under Rs 1 lakh

Photo Gallery

Electric scooters you can buy under Rs 1 lakh

Electric scooters you can buy under Rs 1 lakh

Photo Gallery

Electric scooters you can buy under Rs 1 lakh

5 gadgets under Rs 3,000 that will make your home smarter

Photo Gallery

5 gadgets under Rs 3,000 that will make your home smarter

5 gadgets under Rs 3,000 that will make your home smarter

Photo Gallery

5 gadgets under Rs 3,000 that will make your home smarter

OnePlus is giving major discounts on these products during its Community sale

Photo Gallery

OnePlus is giving major discounts on these products during its Community sale

OnePlus Community sale: Major discounts on OnePlus 9 series, OnePlus TVs and more

Photo Gallery

OnePlus Community sale: Major discounts on OnePlus 9 series, OnePlus TVs and more

Free Fire active codes today, 17 December: How to win Black Dragon backpack, Pink Heaven Weapon Loot Crate, and more

Gaming

Free Fire active codes today, 17 December: How to win Black Dragon backpack, Pink Heaven Weapon Loot Crate, and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

iQoo Neo 5 SE colours, key specs revealed ahead of launch

Fortnite Winterfest now live, brings in Spider-Man No Way Home's key characters to life

Here's how you can hide your sensitive photos and videos in Google Photos: Follow these simple steps

OnePlus Nord 2 CE Smartphone May Launch in March 2022

Free Fire active codes today, 17 December: How to win Black Dragon backpack, Pink Heaven Weapon Loot Crate, and more

Instagram New Feature Tutorial

Govt approves Rs 76K crore for boosting manufacture of chips, displays

BMW iX Launched in India

Log4j vulnerability explained in 10 points: What is it, should you be worried?

What will the metaverse look like in 2022?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Fortnite Winterfest now live, brings in Spider-Man No Way Home's key characters to life

Gaming

Fortnite Winterfest now live, brings in Spider-Man No Way Home's key characters to life
BGMI x Spider-Man No Way Home crossover teased, likely to have themed-cosmetics, special rewards

Gaming

BGMI x Spider-Man No Way Home crossover teased, likely to have themed-cosmetics, special rewards
God of War PC release in January: Here are the minimum requirement to play the game

Gaming

God of War PC release in January: Here are the minimum requirement to play the game
Apple's request to pause the App Store revamp granted

Apps

Apple's request to pause the App Store revamp granted
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Spider-Man web sling, new weapons, here's the breakdown

Gaming

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Spider-Man web sling, new weapons, here's the breakdown

हिंदी समाचार

BGMI और Spider-Man: No Way आए साथ, एक और क्रॉसओवर हुआ टीज

Free Fire New Age: 17 जनवरी तक होंगे बहुत सारे मजेदार Events और मिलेंगे ढेरों धांसू Rewards

Free Fire में धांसू इमोट खरीदने के लिए ऐसे फ्री पाएं डायमंड, तरीका है बहुत आसान

Free Fire Redeem Codes जो इस साल भारतीय प्लेयर्स के लिए हुए रिलीज, देखिए लिस्ट

इस ट्रिक से अपने Android फोन पर ब्लॉक करें विज्ञापन, नहीं होगी किसी थर्ड पार्टी ऐप की जरूरत

Latest Videos

realme Smart Home Gadgets Launched | Check out the First Look | BGR India

Hands On

realme Smart Home Gadgets Launched | Check out the First Look | BGR India
OnePlus Nord 2 CE Images LEAK | New Nord Smartphone May Launch in March 2022

News

OnePlus Nord 2 CE Images LEAK | New Nord Smartphone May Launch in March 2022
Instagram New Feature Tutorial | How to Reply with Reels on a Comment | BGR India

Features

Instagram New Feature Tutorial | How to Reply with Reels on a Comment | BGR India
BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at ₹1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India

Hands On

BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at ₹1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India

News

iQoo Neo 5 SE colours, key specs revealed ahead of launch
Mobiles
iQoo Neo 5 SE colours, key specs revealed ahead of launch
Fortnite Winterfest now live, brings in Spider-Man No Way Home's key characters to life

Gaming

Fortnite Winterfest now live, brings in Spider-Man No Way Home's key characters to life
Here's how you can hide your sensitive photos and videos in Google Photos: Follow these simple steps

How To

Here's how you can hide your sensitive photos and videos in Google Photos: Follow these simple steps
OnePlus Nord 2 CE Smartphone May Launch in March 2022

News

OnePlus Nord 2 CE Smartphone May Launch in March 2022
Free Fire active codes today, 17 December: How to win Black Dragon backpack, Pink Heaven Weapon Loot Crate, and more

Gaming

Free Fire active codes today, 17 December: How to win Black Dragon backpack, Pink Heaven Weapon Loot Crate, and more

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers