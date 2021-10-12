Fortnitemares 2021: Walking Dead’s Rick Grimes, Frankenstein, The Mummy outfits, quests, and more

Fortnitemares 2021: Halloween is just around the corner, Fortnite is prepping its own spooky event. Developer Epic Games is adding new outfits based on Universal Pictures’ monsters to the popular BR game. Last year Fortnitemares had the subtitle ‘Midas’ Revenge,’ while this year’s event has the mysterious Cube. The developers mentioned a few details on its next Halloween event for the players. Also Read - Epic Games calls out Apple for advertising its services in iPhone settings

Fortnitemares 2021: Walking Dead’s Rick Grimes, Frankenstein, The Mummy outfits, Spectral Style Boxy and Boxer, and more

This year’s Fortnitemares Halloween event brings on deck the iconic creatures from Universal Pictures like Frankenstein and The Mummy as part of the Universal Monsters Set. Interestingly, Walking Dead’s Rick Grimes joins the party as well. The protagonist’s outfit will be available in Fortnite‘s Item Shop. Also Read - Top 5 Free Fire MAX alternatives: From BGMI to Creative Destruction

Also Read - Epic Games vs Apple: Court wants Apple to allow developers use alternative payment methods

Rick can be purchased for 1,500 V-Bucks, while the Rick Grimes Bundle that includes the Sheriff’s Duffle Back Bling, the Crashin Satellite Glider, and the Walker Club Pickaxe will cost 1,900 V-Bucks. Two previous Walking Dead characters Daryl Dixon and Michonne Hawthorne (that appeared in Chapter 2 Season 5) makes a return, and if you want the entire Walking Dead suite, the 2,500 V-Bucks Survivors in Arms bundle will get you Rick, Daryl, Michonne, and their ‘accompanying items.’

Notably, Epic Games introduced Halloween-themed maps, games, and experiences for the Fortnite players on October 5. The Fortnitemares 2021 will continue till October 31.

The developer got a Dual Fiend Hunters which is claimed to be a modern crossbow that can deal damage to Cube Monsters. It can be found in Chests or on the ground. “Speaking of Halloween tricks, the new Dual Fiend Hunters are on the Island now!” the developer mentioned.

“Also, throughout October, you can visit the Battle Bus and Fortnite cosplay characters at Universal CityWalk, adjacent to Universal Studios Hollywood. Different characters will appear throughout the month, with special appearances by new Fortnitemares characters the day they go live in the Item Shop! Stop by and take a picture,” the developer further stated.

This year’s Fortnitemares will wrap up with the third Short Nite film festival. Shortnitemares are said to feature animated shorts but unlike previous Short Nites, it will be based on the ghoulish and sinister created by Quantum Builds. In addition, there will be quests during ‘Cubic chaos’ where one can take part to get eerie rewards.

While the developer didn’t explicitly reveal entire details on Fortnitemares 2021, it has cited that there will be other festivities running throughout this month.