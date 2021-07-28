Fortnite’s next big live event is likely inching closer. As per reports, Epic Games is prepping for the next big Fortnite in-game event on August 6. Following the game’s recent update 17.21, a new alien ship hovering over the center showed a clock count down to August 6. While previous shows hosted in Fortnite had a blazing performance from Travis Scott and the airing of various Christopher Nolan flicks, the upcoming event is tipped to bring in a renowned pop artist. Also Read - Indonesian Minister urges govt to ban Fortnite in the country: Here's why

Previous leaks have suggested an Ariana Grande concert might come to the game, although the pop star's connection to the alien invasion remains a mystery. That said, Fortnite's latest alien-themed season began on June 8. The game's current season Chapter 2: Season 7 called Invasion brings a sci-fi vibe.

From weapons like rail gun, nuts, and bolts crafting materials to flying saucers, the new season has brought a whole bunch of exciting elements to the game. Another highlight of the new season is the battle pass that brings a host of characters to the game for those players who purchase the pass. The new Season 7 includes Superman, Kymera, a customisable alien, Joey a human/alien double agent, and a hulking battle droid. An odd addition to the new Fortnite season is Guggimon, a virtual influencer with over a million followers on Instagram.

That aside, the Travis Scott live concert witnessed a huge success, and although Epic is tight-lipped about the next concert, the developers will no doubt pull a popular artist to keep the tradition buoyant.

Coming back to Fortnite’s next big live event countdown timer, the show is said to kick off at 3:05 PM PT (3:35 AM IST). And as cited by The Verge, following the current alien-themed season release, Fortnite has seen a stream of updates and events like including a short festival, a trippy concert, and new characters being introduced like Loki, and Bugha. As for the rest of the things happening in-game, Epic has removed some POIs like Coral Castle, among others.