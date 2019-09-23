FortniteXBatman: Batman has arrived on Fortnite along with Catwoman

As predicted, there’s a new event called FortniteXBatman which brings Batman and Catwoman to the game. Last Saturday when the event went live, the world celebrated Batman Day, the 80th anniversary of the Dark Knight. The event will be held till October 6. A Rift Zone has brought Gotham City to Fortnite. It comes with Gotham villains and Batman cape and the power of Glider Redeploy. Besides these there are of course the Batman toys, Batman Grapnel Gun and Explosive Batarang. There is a whole new cosmetic pack called Batman Caped Crusader Pack. In addition to other Batman-themed cosmetics, this Pack includes the Batman Comic Book Outfit and The Dark Knight Movie Outfit.

The Catwoman Outfit can also be found on the Store. Players can rescue the Island from danger by taking on Challenges available until October 1. Completing these Challenges will earn players free rewards from the Welcome to Gotham City Challenge Bundle, including the Catwing Glider. All the details can be found here.

WATCH: Fortnite X Batman Announce Trailer

The FortniteXBatman event was leaked by Twitter users like Lucas7yoshi who pulled these leaks from the game files. The leaks included items that are essentially Batman accessories like the Batarang and Batman’s Grapnel Gun. There’s also the Batman symbol which was teased for player lockers and can be assigned in the locker. The leaks also mentioned that we may be getting cosmetic items that Batman wears himself, which were true.

And now besides the FortniteXBatman event, Epic Games has made six Batman games free on its store app. These new games include three from the Rocksteady’s Batman: Arkham Collection and three from the Traveller’s Tales’ Lego Batman Trilogy series. These games can be claimed and added to the player library for free. The Arkham series games include, Arkham Asylum, Arkham City and Arkham Knight. While the Lego Batman games include Lego Batman, Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes, and Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham. These games are available only for a week and can be claimed from here.