Forza Horizon 5 is on the horizon (excuse us for this old pun) and after the trailer drop, fans can barely contain their excitement. The new game takes us to Mexico along with some of the most iconic and desirable cars the world has ever seen. Since the launch is still some time away, the Forza Horizon 4 is still the only way to get your dose of Forza fun and the developers want to give it a proper send off.

In the latest episode of Forza Monthly, Senior Producer Tom Butcher clarified what the team is going to do with Horizon 4 in the next few months. The upcoming Series 38 update is not going to bring any content to the game whatsoever but it will let players revisit all the content from Series 7 through Series 32.

Forza Horizon 4 Series 38 update coming

“With Forza Horizon 5’s release being our priority over the next few months, we’ve made some changes to Forza Horizon 4’s monthly series update,” Butcher said. “So starting with Series update 38, players who know the game well will start to see the return of content from Series 7 to 32. Think of it a bit like a mixtape, featuring the return of some of your favorite content combined with recently added new features,” says Tom.

It has been clarified that Series 38 won’t bring any new cars or features. In fact, the studio has no plans to add new cars or features in the next few months. The game will continue to get updates but only to continue the “fun experience”. This translates to more of a maintenance update for Horizon 4 as it continues to sell alongside Horizon 5.

“You should have a lot of fun revisiting these moments and seeing how you handle them the second time around. And obviously, with all of our recent Series updates, you’ll have photo challenges, rewards, Forzathon Shop, and backstage voting all going on as well as usual,” adds Butcher.

Forza Horizon 4 is currently available with a massive discount in the Steam Summer Sale, selling at Rs 649. Game Pass subscribers can continue to play the Standard Edition for free on PC and Xbox consoles. Forza Horizon 5 will be released publicly on November 9, 2021.