Forza Horizon 5 available for pre-orders: Price in India, editions and more

Gaming

Microsoft has started accepting pre-orders for Forza Horizon 5, starting at Rs 3,999. The game will be made available on November 9.

Forza Horizon 5

(Image: Microsoft)

Microsoft during its E3 2021 presentation announced that the next mainline game in the Forza franchise, dubbed Forza Horizon 5 will release on November 9 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. It also announced that the game will be made available on the Xbox Game Pass service. Also Read - Everything Xbox and Bethesda showcased during E3 2021: Age of Empires IV, Xbox mini-fridge and more

Ahead of the release, the company has updated its app store with Forza Horizon 5 pricing and edition details. Here we will be taking a look at how you can pre-order the game, its price, edition details and more. Also Read - E3 2021 Ubisoft Forward: Far Cry 6, Just Dance 2022, Watch Dogs: Legion Bloodline and more

Forza Horizon 5: Price in India

Forza Horizon 5 is priced at Rs 3,999 for the Standard Edition and the Deluxe Edition is priced at Rs 5,399. The Premium Edition is priced at Rs 6,599 and the Premium add-ons bundle is priced at Rs 3,399. We expect the company to release an Ultimate Edition of the game at a later date. Also Read - Windows 11 Sun Valley teased officially with YouTube video ahead of June 24 reveal

Forza Horizon 5: Edition details

Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition only comes with access to the game, with no additional add-on packs. This version will be made available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers in their subscription from day 1.

Forza Horizon 5 Deluxe Edition comes with the base game along with the Car Pass.

Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition comes with the base game, Car Pass, Expansion One, Expansion 2, Welcome Pack, Early access to play the game from November 5 instead of the November 9.

Forza Horizon 5 Premium Add-Ons Bundle brings inall of the Premium Edition benefits to all other Editions of the game.

Forza Horizon 5: How to pre-order

To pre-order the game you can head over to the Microsoft Store and search for the Edition you want to purchase. Open it and tap on the pre-order button. The Store will ask you to login to your account and will then take you to the payment page. After successful payment you will now have to wait for the release date to download and play the game.

  • Published Date: June 14, 2021 6:54 PM IST

