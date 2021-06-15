comscore Forza Horizon 5 Easter Eggs that you may have missed in launch trailer 
The trailer for Forza Horizon 5 has dropped online and it reveals a few more features that you may have originally seen. Here are all details. 

Forza Horizon 5

After months of anticipation, Forza Horizon 5 is official, and it all looks promising. The successor to the popular Forza Horizon 4 installment is going to Mexico and bringing along its revered car culture. The first trailer has already given us enough ideas about what to expect from the game, including the improved photorealistic graphics, the same exciting gameplay, and some Mexico-specific additions. However, there’s more than meets the eye.  Also Read - Forza Horizon 5 available for pre-orders: Price in India, editions and more

Playground Games is yet to reveal all the features of Horizon 5 and is making you wait until November to try them out first hand. However, if you look at the gameplay trailer carefully, there’re a lot of new things that the studio has hinted about. And if you missed all that while marvelling at the gorgeous graphics and the cars, have a look at the specialties that Horizon 5 is about to offer.  Also Read - Everything Xbox and Bethesda showcased during E3 2021: Age of Empires IV, Xbox mini-fridge and more

Forza Horizon 5 Easter Eggs you missed 

Forza Horizon 5 Also Read - Hot Wheels leaks Forza Horizon 5 launch date, Mexico map and special cars

Interactive car parts 

How many times have you wished to interact with your convertible Mclaren’s folding roof while it rains in Horizon 4? Those seeking realism have long wanted it in the Horizon games. Forza Horizon 5 now brings that ability, as seen in the gameplay trailer. In the section where the green Lamborghini Huracan explores beachside Mexico, an orange McLaren 720S Spyder is seen folding down its roof. That means all convertible cars could let you bring up and down the roof at your wish. Neat. 

More customisation options 

 

In several post-release interviews, representatives from Playground Games have confirmed that players can now paint their brake calipers along with individual body parts. Not that it’s a substantial upgrade but it is certainly good news for those who want that extra level of tweaking to bring out their personality. Engine upgrades and tuning are here to stay from Horizon 4. 

Smarter season changes 

In Horizon 4, the season change on a weekly basis affected the entire map uniformly. Horizon 5 will continue to get four seasons, but it will have diverse effects on various parts of the map. In summers, players can expect dust storms in the desert section whereas high ground areas will be pleasant. Similarly in the winter, players can expect to face blizzards on the mountains along with snow but more pleasant weather in the seashore areas. Plus, the dust storms are said to be a visual spectacle while you are racing in the Mercedes AMG Project One. 

Dedicated race track 

Forza Horizon 5

Horizon 5 will have its own dedicated race track to let you go wild with the new custom events option. However, rumours suggest that you can do some Forza Motorsport style of pro racing with your cars, if you are into that. This could add a deeper level of immersion for the serious kind of players.  

Ray tracing only in Forzavista 

Yes, that’s sad. All the reflective goodness of ray tracing will be limited to the Forzavista mode in the garage while the actual gameplay will do without it. Not that the graphics looks bad but adding ray tracing to the whole game could have made it look even better. At the moment, you can only ray tracing while you explore your cars up close or take realism-mocking photos. 

Mexican car culture 

Forza Horizon 5

The Horizon series has always embraced the car culture of its location and Horizon 5 has shown glimpses of the same in the trailer. There are a lot of dune buggies as well as Mitsubishi Lancer Evo Xs doing the stunts on the screen. While the car list is yet to be revealed, you can expect to see more hotrods as well as Japanese tuner vehicles in the mix. The new Supra is also rumoured to debut in Horizon 5. 

Did you find more Easter Eggs in the trailer? Put them down in the comments below.

  • Published Date: June 15, 2021 2:01 PM IST

