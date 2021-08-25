comscore Forza Horizon 5 Gamescom reveal: Cover cars, first 8 minutes gameplay, etc
Forza Horizon 5 Gamescom reveal: Cover cars, first 8 minutes gameplay, special edition Xbox controller

At the Gamescom 2021, Playground Games revealed more stuff related to Forza Horizon 5, including a special edition theme Xbox controller.

The release of Forza Horizon 5 is still on the horizon (get it?) but developer Playground Games is busy revealing more information regarding the title. In the last few months, we know a lot about Horizon 5, including some of its star cars, some popular locations, tuning options and a lot more. However, we got to see more stuff related to the star cars at the Gamescom 2021 announcement, including the first drive gameplay of the Mercedes AMG One hypercar. Also Read - GTA 5 will be leaving the Xbox Game Pass service soon: Play it before it is gone

The developers have revealed the cover art featuring the much-hyped Mercedes AMG ONE hypercar, and the Ford Bronco SUV. Accompanying the cover art are a couple of official screengrabs and an exciting look into the first 8 minutes of Horizon 5’s gameplay. In fact, if you head over to YouTube, you can check out the first 8 minutes of gameplay where these star cars take over the Mexican landscape of Horizon 5. Also Read - Xbox Game Pass: List of games coming to consoles in July, big games releasing next month

Forza Horizon 5 cover cars, gameplay and more

Forza Horizon 5 Also Read - 9 new games join Xbox Game Pass in July; 8 leave the platform

Throughout the first 8 minutes, Horizon 5 will let players go through all the seasons as well as some weather effects, including the new dust storm feature. In a similar fashion to the battle royale games like PUBG and Fortnite, cars are dropped across the map, which players get to drive to the Forza Horizon festival. Throughout the trailer, you get to experience the new biomes that Playground Games has been actively talking about.

Apart from the Mercedes AMG One and Ford Bronco Badlands, the trailer also shows the 2020 Corvette C8, a couple of Baja offroaders, the Koenigsegg Jesko, and some more. As the studio revealed previously, players will also get a chance to use the new Toyota Supra as their beginner vehicle early in the Horizon Festival campaign.

xbox controller

It does not stop here though. Playground Games have collaborated with Microsoft to work on a Forza Horizon 5 Limited Edition Xbox Wireless Controller. The controller celebrates the Horizon Festival with its colourful livery and a semi-transparent yellow casing that lets you peek at the insides.

“The Forza Horizon 5 Limited Edition Controller also includes an exclusive DLC for a Forza edition car, cosmetic item, and a victory emote to celebrate your epic wins,” says the studio in the official release.

The controller will be available from November 9, which is the same day the game releases on Xbox consoles, PC, and Steam. The Standard Edition will also be available for free to Game Pass subscribers.

  Published Date: August 25, 2021 2:10 PM IST

GTA 5 will be leaving the Xbox Game Pass service soon: Play it before it is gone

Gaming

GTA 5 will be leaving the Xbox Game Pass service soon: Play it before it is gone
Xbox Game Pass: List of games coming to consoles in July, upcoming games to look forward to next month

Features

Xbox Game Pass: List of games coming to consoles in July, upcoming games to look forward to next month
9 new games join Xbox Game Pass in July; 8 leave the platform

Gaming

9 new games join Xbox Game Pass in July; 8 leave the platform
Forza Horizon 5 Easter Eggs that you may have missed in launch trailer

Gaming

Forza Horizon 5 Easter Eggs that you may have missed in launch trailer

