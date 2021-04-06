Forza Horizon 5 map accidentally leaks, could shift from Britain to Japan

If you love racing games, you must be familiar with Forza Horizon 4. Microsoft’s second car-based title has been around since 2018 and proves itself as a showcase game for its Xbox consoles as well as PCs. It has been long in the tooth, however, and leaks suggest that its successor is under development, even though Microsoft is yet to confirm anything on a Forza Horizon 5. Recently, there’s some info on the game’s setting. Also Read - Xbox xCloud gaming service already under test on web browsers

Fans of the Forza Horizon franchise are likely to see Horizon 5 taking them to Japan this time. Based on a leaked image of an alleged world map for Forza Horizon 5, it seems that Playground Games is heading for the far east. The map shows a vast world with several twisty windy roads as well as long straights to organize Forza's popular drag races.

Forza Horizon 5 alleged map leaks

The leaked map gives us an idea of the regions Horizon 5 will let players explore. Areas such as Fuji, Kanagawa, Gunma and Yokohama could be the prime regions for drivers to plough on. The Fuji area appears to be a mountain climb route similar to what you find in Forza Horizon 4's northern Britain. Nothing else can be deciphered from this leaked map.

Do note that it is too early to blindly believe the leak, especially given Playground Games’ focus lying on Forza Motorsport 8. Moreover, neither Microsoft nor the developing studio has declared any information regarding Forza Horizon 5.

It seems that Forza Horizon 5 could take its own sweet time to arrive, given that the studio is focused on adding new content to Horizon 4. Throughout the pandemic period, the Horizon 4 has continuously gotten new cars as well as expansion packs via various events. The recent addition to the game came in the form of a Hot Wheels cars pack.

It remains to be seen whether Horizon 5 carries on with the brilliant weather system that makes Horizon 4 a joy to play even after three years. The Japanese map could make for challenging yet enjoyable drifting courses. Car enthusiasts could expect Supras and Nissan GTRs with mega modification parts as well as tuning features.

Currently, Forza Horizon 4 is available as part of the Xbox Game Pass for console and PC subscribers. Additionally, Forza Horizon 4 is also available on Steam.