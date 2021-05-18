comscore Forza Horizon 5 Mexico map: Did Xbox Series X trailer tease it in 2020?
Forza Horizon 5 Mexico map: Did Microsoft tease it in the Xbox Series X trailer in 2020?

Forza Horizon 5 will be based on Mexico and a recent tip goes a long way to suggest Microsoft teasing it last year during Xbox Series X launch. Here’s the report.

There’s a lot of discussion surrounding Forza Horizon 5 on the Internet and the latest ones pin our hopes on a Mexican map. Initially expected to head to Japan, a lot of recent rumours suggest that Forza Horizon 5 will head to Mexico after its last outing in the UK. While there is still no concrete evidence of the same, somebody with curious eyes points out at a possibility of Microsoft teasing Forza’s Mexican outing during last year’s Xbox launch. Also Read - Xbox Series X pre-order in India listed ahead of PS5 pre-orders

If you recall the Xbox Series X announcement trailer from Microsoft last year, it showcases the Xbox hosting several games from popular genres. While the FIFA and Halo references caught eyes, a third reference to a car racing game may have hinted at Horizon 5’s outing in Mexico. A recent report from Nintendo Power picks up the footage, asking Microsoft whether this was Forza Horizon 5’s first preview? Also Read - Have a Dell laptop? Install this patch immediately before hackers attack your device

Forza Horizon 5 Mexican roots teased last year!

In the video, Microsoft shows a lot of landscape that resembles iconic real-world counterparts from Mexico. The landscape shows a lot of cactus plans covering valleys and mountains alike. The video also shows the Mexican Passiflora, a popular flower that grows in abundance in Mexican Passiflora Mexico. Also Read - Xbox Game Pass to add FIFA 21, Red Dead Online in May: Details here

If all that was not enough, the video goes on to show a red Koenigsegg Regera dashing across the sandy landscape, eventually heading between valleys by the end of the video. Forza Horizon series has long featured the Koenigsegg cars as some of the hottest hypercars to drive around.

While Microsoft and the developers are yet to break the silence, it is highly likely to be a teaser for Forza Horizon 5’s Mexican setting. Horizon has so far visited the European countries as well as Australia in its four franchises. Hence, heading to Mexico for the next one doesn’t seem surprising. Mexico has a celebrated car culture in Hollywood movies and pop culture.

On the other hand, this could be completely a coincidence. Turn10 is currently focusing on Forza Motorsport for the next-gen consoles. This is the eighth title in the long-running Forza franchise and is said to be a reboot of the series. The initial teaser has promised a lot of professional racing disciplines but no presence of enthusiast civilian cars.

  Published Date: May 18, 2021 7:19 PM IST
  Updated Date: May 18, 2021 7:22 PM IST

