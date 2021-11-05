Forza Horizon 5 now available for download: Minimum requirements, game details and more

Forza Horizon 5 developed by Playground Games and published by Xbox Game Studios is now available for everyone to download and play. The game is priced at Rs 3,999 for the Standard Edition, at Rs 5,399 for the Deluxe Edition and at Rs 6,599 for the Premium Edition. The game is also available with the Xbox Game Pass as a Day One release. Here we will take a look at everything we know about the game. Also Read - Microsoft launches Google Wave alternative dubbed Loop

Minimum requirements

Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

Windows 10 version 1909 or higher

AMD Ryzen 5 1500X / Intel Core i5-8400

16GB RAM

AMD Radeon RX 590 / Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070

110GB available (HDD or SDD)

Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 is the fifth instalment in the popular video game series and is based on a fictional representation of Mexico. The game has the largest map in the entire Forza Horizon series, with it being said that the map is 50 percent larger than Forza Horizon 4. Apart from this, it also has the highest point in the Horizon series. Also Read - Microsoft researchers help Apple fix a macOS security bug

The game features an open-world environment, where players can compete in multiplayer races and complete the campaign mode.

Forza Horizon 5 is also the first franchise to support ray tracing on cars. It adds a new weather system where players can visit one side of the map and can visibly see a storm. The new Horizon Arcade brings a series of mini-multiplayer games strewn across the map like the Piñata pop. The new EventLab is a toolset in which players can create custom games, races, and more depending on their personal preference.

The new Forza Link feature is an AI assistant that tracks the current statuses of players, helping them to link with other players online and play together. Forza Link can also link players’ GPS systems if they accept the invitation from another player.