Forza Horizon 5 speculation hints new twist, may not have Japanese map

When is Forza Horizon 5 coming? The answer to this question is still unknown. Where will the game be set? That’s an interesting question and we have a hint at a possible answer. A few weeks ago, some leaks hinted at Forza Horizon 5 based on Japan, which was also supported by a leaked map. However, a recent speculation suggests that this upcoming racing game could take you to world of Mexico. Also Read - Forza Horizon 5 map accidentally leaks, could shift from Britain to Japan

Yes, Mexico! The speculation comes from @IdelSloth84 on Twitter, who frequently shares news related to Xbox games. In his tweet, he shares screenshots of tweets from two members of the Xbox gaming community talking about Spain. These lead to a possible conclusion that Horizon 5 could have a map based on Mexico instead of a Japanese setting.

Forza Horizon 5 gets new twist

Previously, leaks have hinted at Forza Horizon 5 based on a Japanese map. A leaked image of a map revealed winding roads and areas named after Japanese regions. A Japanese map could bring the Japanese car culture to life in Horizon 5 and may stress highly on the drifting genre. Turn10 Studios, the developer of the Forza Horizon series, is yet to reveal anything officially.

The current and latest Forza Horizon title, dubbed Forza Horizon 4, is based on the UK. The game tries to cover various regions from Ireland, Scotland and England in the map. The attention to detail in this game is impressive. Hence, it is no surprise that despite almost three years old now, the game’s late release on Steam saw it skyrocket to the top of the charts.

Currently, Forza Horizon 4 is available on Steam at a price of Rs 1,299 while Xbox Game Pass subscribers can play it for free. The developers keep adding new content to the game despite its age in the form of new cars, events, multiplayer races, and more. Players can also choose from several expansion packs available at nominal prices.

At the moment, Turn10 is focused on releasing Forza Motorsport 8, which is touted as a reboot after seven installments. The official teaser has so far promised a lot of racing action as well as advanced graphics. The game is said to take advantage of the Xbox Series X with ray tracing, Quick Resume, and more.