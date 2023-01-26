Back in June, the upcoming Forza Motorsport title was confirmed to be in the works and slated to release this year. While we are in the first month of 2023, Turn 10 has revealed more details about the game showing off its demo and some in-game details. Also Read - Google makes changes to Android OS in India: Here’s what that means for users

Forza Motorsport gameplay details, release schedule

Forza Motorsport, the eighth title in the series, is confirmed to feature more than 500 cars. There will be more than 100 new cars for players to collect. Additionally, there will be more than 800 upgrades available in the game.

While revealing these details in the demo, the developers and the team behind Forza Motorsport said that this is the ‘most technically advanced racing game ever made’.

The gameplay demo does show the in-game environment revealing the physics, reflections, and shader details. The Motorsport title is said to be optimized for a full-fledged Ray tracing experience.

This time around, the studio sourced car paints using a spectra-photometer, which captured multiple data points and light behavior.

That said, the light response is much more realistic for the car’s colors, metal flake, and gloss. The dirt and dust built up while racing on the tracks are said to be in line with realistic visuals.

Apart from the visuals, the studio has also worked on making the sound better in the game. Each car in the game has a variety of sounds and the sound stage has been entirely built from the ground up. The developers also confirmed support for Dolby Atmos and Windows Sonic.

Forza Motorsport will be succeeding Forza Motorsport 7 and will be available on Xbox Series X|S, PC (Steam), and Game Pass later this year.