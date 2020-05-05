comscore Forza Street is now live for download on Google Play Store and iOS
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Forza Street is now live for download on Google Play Store and iOS
News

Forza Street is now live for download on Google Play Store and iOS

Gaming

Forza Street which is the first from the series to come to smartphones finally went live for download on Google Play Store and iOS.

  • Published: May 5, 2020 6:50 PM IST
Forza Street

The newest addition to the Forza series from Microsoft is Forza Street which was revealed last year. The game which is the first from the series to come to smartphones finally went live for download on Google Play Store and iOS today. Forza Street is set to release on May 5 on Android and iOS. Microsoft has confirmed that those that play the game between May 5 and June 5 will receive a Founder’s Pack. This Founders Pack would include the 2017 Ford GT, as well as in-game credits and gold. Also Read - Forza Street, the first from the series on mobile is coming next month

Microsoft has also confirmed that Forza Street would support Xbox Live sign-in as well as cross-safe feature. This feature would enable users to bring over their save from the PC version of the game to the mobile one. Forza Street has been made available for free on Windows 10 from April 16 last year. This game will be released on Android and iOS later this year. The developers Turn 10 studios released the game as a re-branded version of the already existing Miami Street, that was released almost a year ago. But this refreshed version comes with new storyline, upgraded car parts, better performance, new animations, languages and more polished audio. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 launch event showcases Forza Street

This game is not like the other usual Forza games and the player does not have to steer the car. It is a timing based game where the player will just have to accelerate or slow down around the corners. Better handling of the car will earn the player boosts, and winning races provide the winner with credits and car unlocks.

Forza Street, the first from the series on mobile is coming next month

Also Read

Forza Street, the first from the series on mobile is coming next month

The game is available on the Microsoft Store right now and can be downloaded. It is to be noted that this game appears to be a competition for the Asphalt series of games and it seems more obvious because Microsoft will be releasing it on the mobile platforms.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 5, 2020 6:50 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Apple iPhone SE 2020 and OnePlus 8 Pro tell the tale of smartphone market
Opinions
Apple iPhone SE 2020 and OnePlus 8 Pro tell the tale of smartphone market
Here's how to video record Google's 3D animals and objects

How To

Here's how to video record Google's 3D animals and objects

Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone with 144Hz display, likely surfaces online

News

Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone with 144Hz display, likely surfaces online

Huawei and Honor AppGallery gets MapmyIndia Move app onboard for Indian users

News

Huawei and Honor AppGallery gets MapmyIndia Move app onboard for Indian users

Forza Street is now live for download on Google Play Store and iOS

Gaming

Forza Street is now live for download on Google Play Store and iOS

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Xiaomi Mi TWS 2 set to launch in India on May 8

Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone with 144Hz display, likely surfaces online

Huawei and Honor AppGallery gets MapmyIndia Move app onboard for Indian users

Google, Apple screenshots show COVID-19 tracker in action

Samsung announces Stay Home, Stay Happy pre-book offers

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Best Phones under 40000

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Huawei P40 Series is all about blended camera experience

Related Topics

Related Stories

Forza Street is now live for download on Google Play Store and iOS

Gaming

Forza Street is now live for download on Google Play Store and iOS
LinkedIn survey predicts unrest for Media, IT professionals in next 6 months

News

LinkedIn survey predicts unrest for Media, IT professionals in next 6 months
Microsoft Windows 10X confirmed for laptops

Laptops

Microsoft Windows 10X confirmed for laptops
Lord of the Rings: Gollum screenshot surface online

Gaming

Lord of the Rings: Gollum screenshot surface online
Xbox Game Pass members playing twice as much since March: Microsoft

Gaming

Xbox Game Pass members playing twice as much since March: Microsoft

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Note 9 Pro को खरीदने का मौका, ऐसे बचा सकते हैं 1000 रुपये

भारत में WhatsApp Pay सर्विस मई महीने के अंत तक हो सकती है शुरू

स्मार्टफोन में इंस्टॉल नहीं है आरोग्य सेतु एप? हो सकती है सजा

जल्द लॉन्च होगा हुवावे का नया स्मार्टफोन, कम कीमत में मिलेंगे दमदार फीचर्स

Mi 10 स्मार्टफोन को कर सकते हैं प्री-ऑर्डर, फ्री मिलेगा 2499 रुपये का वायरलेस पावर बैंक

Latest Videos

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Features

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device
Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features
Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gameplay

Hands On

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gameplay
Best Phones under 40000

Features

Best Phones under 40000

News

Xiaomi Mi TWS 2 set to launch in India on May 8
News
Xiaomi Mi TWS 2 set to launch in India on May 8
Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone with 144Hz display, likely surfaces online

News

Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone with 144Hz display, likely surfaces online
Huawei and Honor AppGallery gets MapmyIndia Move app onboard for Indian users

News

Huawei and Honor AppGallery gets MapmyIndia Move app onboard for Indian users
Google, Apple screenshots show COVID-19 tracker in action

News

Google, Apple screenshots show COVID-19 tracker in action
Samsung announces Stay Home, Stay Happy pre-book offers

Deals

Samsung announces Stay Home, Stay Happy pre-book offers