Free Fire characters not just come with unique abilities but have their own unique character bundle or costume. While some bundles can be grabbed using redeem codes, most of them require sending diamonds or the in-game currency. Purchasing diamonds mean you need to spend a good amount of cash which may not be a viable solution every time.

While it is not easy to get character bundles for free, there are simple workarounds to get free diamonds in Free Fire. In this article, we explain a few simple tricks on how to obtain free diamonds and how to purchase character bundles in Free Fire.

How to get free diamonds to grab character bundles in Free Fire

You can get free diamonds in Garena's BR game with the following options-

Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is one of the authentic ways to obtain in-game currency without paying any money. Users just need to answer surveys following which they will get reward via the Google Play Credits or Google Play Balance. Google Play Credits or Google Play Balance can then be used to purchase Free Fire diamonds by using an in-game payment gateway.

Booyah! app

Booyah! is a dedicated gaming content sharing app is created by Free Fire’s developer itself. The app hosts Free Fire events and competitions where players can participate to win diamonds.

Giveaways

Several Instagram pages and YouTube channels host regular giveaways. One can take part in these giveaways and can grab free diamonds without the need for any hack or top-up.

Redeem codes

Garena released redeem codes for several regions periodically. The redeem codes not just offer weapon loot crates, gun skins, and backpacks, but free diamonds as well.

How to purchase character bundles in Free Fire

Once you have obtained enough diamonds, you can follow the steps mentioned below to get character bundles in Free Fire.

Step 1: Launch Free Fire on your device and navigate the in-game store via the ‘Store’ icon on the left side of the lobby screen

Step 2: Then click on the character tab and tap the ‘Character bundles’ icon under the Character option.

Step 3: A list of character bundles will pop up. You can purchase it using diamonds and tap on the equip option once the bundle is purchased in Free Fire.