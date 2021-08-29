Free Fire 4th Anniversary Cube Fragment Event: Free Fire 4th anniversary events have kicked off with the ‘Login Rewards’ commencing on August 28. To get the ball rolling, the developers have introduced the Cube Fragment event where players can grab Magic Cube fragments upon playing matches for a certain amount of time. A magic cube can later be exchanged for various bundles available in the in-game store. Here are the details on Free Fire Cube Fragment event and how to claim the rewards. Also Read - Free Fire 4th-anniversary events begin August 20: Event details, rewards, giveaways, and more

Free Fire 4th Anniversary Cube Fragment Event: List of rewards

As mentioned earlier, on playing matches for a certain time in Free Fire, players will be able to receive Magic Cube fragments. Gamers should keep in note that to redeem a Magic Cube they will require 100 cube fragments or tokens. That said, here are the details on time play and cube fragments that one will receive (via InsideSport). Also Read - Free Fire 4th anniversary: Best 5 rewards expected in the next big event

Play the Game for 10 minutes – 5 Cube Fragments

Play the game for 30 minutes- 5 Cube Fragments

Play the game for 50 minutes- 10 Cube Fragments

Play the game for 70 minutes- 10 Cube Fragments

Play the game for 100 minutes- 20 Cube Fragments

Free Fire 4th Anniversary Cube Fragment Event: How to claim cube fragments for free

To grab cube fragments in the event here’s a simple guide to follow- Also Read - Free Fire 4th anniversary event details revealed ahead of celebrations

– First up, launch the game on your device then head to the calendar icon that you will find at the top right corner of the lobby.

– Up next, tap on the 4th Anniversary tab.

-Once opened, select the Free Cube Fragment Event.

-Pop-up missions will show up along with rewards

-Complete the missions and you will be able to collect the rewards.

Besides this event, Login Reward and CS Cup Challenge have also begun on August 28. Notably, users logging in for seven consecutive days can obtain the popular “Thrash Metallic” backpack skin. Further, they can get their hands on the new character Thiva on the peak day as a login reward. Players will get the opportunity to grab Dimitri Bobblehead, Thiva Bobblehead, and Pet Skin: Party Panda as well on the Free Fire 4th anniversary peak day. Upon collecting 15x Anniversary Red Tokens at any of the ongoing events, one can attain “Clash Squad Cup Upgrade Voucher.” Other items up for grab include- “Amplified Bassrock” bundle and the “Disc Hover” surfboard.