Free Fire 4th Anniversary update: Garena released Free Fire OB29 update, also known as the Free Fire 4th Anniversary update, on Wednesday. Players have been waiting for the game developer to release the follow up of the Free Fire OB28 update for a really long time. The update is now available for download for everyone across the globe.

The new Free Fire OB29 update brings with it a host of new features including new characters, new weapon, new game mode, and much more. To download the update, players using Android platform can head to Google Play store while the ones with iPhone can install it from Apple App store.

The newly released Free Fire OB29 update is measured 453MB for Android users, hence you should connect your device to a stable WiFi network. Before installing the update, players must also have enough storage in their device. Take a look at top 5 features of Free Fire 4th Anniversary update or Free Fire OB29 new update here. Read on..

Top 5 features of Free Fire 4th Anniversary update

Characters

With the 4th Anniversary update, Garena Free Fire released two new characters, namely Dimitri and Thiva. The game developer explains that the ability Dimitri and Thiva characters are Healing Heartbeat and Vital Vibes, respectively. While Dimitri builds a healing 3.5m healing zone to let players self recover, Thiva increases the rescue speed up to 20 percent.

Game mode

Just as the OB29 Advanced Server update showed, the 4th Anniversary update brings with it a new 1 vs 1 game mode also known as Lone Wolf. The new game mode will also get a new map access called Iron Cage. Players got a first look at the Lone Wolf mode with the OB29 Advance Server.

Weapon

Free Fire OB29 update or 4th Anniversary update brings with it a marksman rifle that provides a feature called Piercing Shots. It ensures that every second damage is deadlier than the previous one.

New pet

Garena has also added a new pet into the latest Free Fire OB29 update. The new update brings with it a new pet named Sensei Tig. The new pet as a skill called Nimble Ninja, which can reduce the duration of enemies’ man-marking skills.

Clash Squad improvements

Garena has revealed that the new Clash Squad Season 8 will kick off today on August 5, 2021. Players who have Gold III or any above rank will receive get Golden AN94. The update also provides an ability to gamers to be able to request items that can be directly added to the inventory. The feature is available for both Casual as well as Ranked Clash Squad matches.