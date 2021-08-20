Free Fire 4th-anniversary events begin August 20: Event details, rewards, giveaways, and more

Free Fire 4th anniversary: Free Fire events are the best way to earn free rewards. And developers bring these rewards every now and then as part of collabs, and celebrations. This time around Garena has come up with 4th-anniversary events to celebrate Free Fire’s four years of completion. The events have begun starting August 20 and will continue till September 5. Here are the all details of Fre Fire’s 4th-anniversary events, giveaways, and rewards. Also Read - Garena Free Fire redeem codes August 20, 2021: Use these to get free costumes and skins

Free Fire 4th anniversary events date confirmed

Free Fire anniversary events tag along with several in-game events, rewards, giveaways, and redeem codes. The 4th anniversary has begun today and it kicks in with a party that players will witness till September 5. There are log-in and daily mission rewards. Players can grab various prizes via the fragment royale. A vector skin is available too that a user can get filing up the memory album. Exclusive bundle can be collected via Memory Jigsaw. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes for August 17: Get Groza skin, emotes, tokens for free

Also Read - Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 16: Check full list of active codes, how to claim redeem codes

Free Fire 4th Anniversary Events details

4th Anniversary Party: August 20 to September 5

Lone Wolf Mode Opens: August 20 to August 29

Login 7 days: August 23 to September 1

Complete Missions: August 20 to September 5

Exchange Tokens: August 28 to September 5

Anniversary Quiz: August 20 to August 29

After match drop: August 20 to September 5

BOOYAH Now! : August 28 to September 5

Login for free character: August 28

CS Cup Challenge 1.0: August 28

Play to get Cube fragment- August 28

CS Cup Challenge 2.0- September 3

Free Fire 4th Anniversary Events rewards, giveaways

Lone Wolf Mode (1v1 and 2v2 modes)- Rewards include- Weapon Royale Voucher and Anniversary Dynamic Token (after playing 3 games), Diamond Royale Voucher and Anniversary Dynamic Token (5 games), Incubator Voucher and Anniversary Dynamic Token (10 games)

Login 7 days- “Thrash Metallic” reward after logging in for seven days, “Turn Up” banner after logging in for five days, and “Bright Lights” avatar after logging in for three days.

Complete missions- Anniversary Red Tokens, Clash Squad Cup Upgrade Voucher in exchange, and Diamond Royale Vouchers.

After match drop- 4th-anniversary Dynamic Tokens, 4x the number of tokens on August 28

The rest of the reward details haven’t been revealed as of now. But we expect Free Fire developers to disclose the specifics in the coming days.