Garena Free Fire redeem codes today: Ahead of the festive season, Garena has already shared a glimpse of the Free Fire Diwali 2021 in-game event. The developers took to Twitter to announce the rewards for the Diwali event.
"This Diwali, we are bringing to you some exquisite items in-game. Get ready to experience," Garena wrote on its Twitter post.
In addition, the developers shared a special short clip on their official Free Fire YouTube channel revealing the first look and what players can expect from the upcoming event. The short clip shows new weapons, skins, emotes, etc that will be part of the Free Fire Diwali 2021 celebrations.
As per the data miner KnightClown, the following items might be in-store for the gamers- Greeting emote, The Flying Diya, Magnificent Mayur, Light Surfer, Magic Feathers Backpack, Gloo Wall – Stick No Bills, Ballin’ n Brawlin’, Katana – Sword of Honor, Grenade – Beach Ball, Sports Car – Bolly Party, AC80 – Royal Warrior, Warrior Prince Bundle, and Desi Gangster Bundle.
While the developers are yet to reveal the process on how to redeem the upcoming Diwali rewards, players can get hold of the regular in-game items including character bundle, weapon skins, emotes, diamonds, etc, using redeem codes. We have compiled the list of working codes for today that one can use in the Free Fire redemption site and earn exclusive rewards for free.
Free Fire redeem codes today, October 24: How to earn latest rewards for free
FFICJGW9NKYT
RTVCW23DT56YO
FFGP23ERQWRT
GPL12FGRTOVD
BYWL56K44RKH
FFMC56VHCLSK
YXY3EGTLHGJX
XLMMVSBNV6YC
FEY8OKMNBVD1
4ST1ZTBE2RP9
FFMCNCQYWUG6
XUW3FNK7AV8N
FFJDRT34BV45TX
TJ57OSSDN5AP
PKXVAA56WT9T
FDFVCSASEDRF
FFPLUED93XRT
DTVNY7WT4AQ6
B6IYCTNH4PV3
FFCO-8BS5-JW2D
WLSGJXS5KFYR
5XMJPG7RH49R
ZFMUVTLYSLSC
JUHG FDSE DRTG
HZRGAHAS5XQY
Free Fire redeem codes, October 24: How to activate codes in the redemption site
Step 1- Open the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site by clicking on this link.
Step 2- Log in to the Free Fire account (or create one if you haven’t) via one of the given platforms.
Step 3- To claim the rewards, you will have to link your Free Fire ID to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.
Step 4- Once logged in paste the redeem codes mentioned above (depending on the server) on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.
Step 5- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.
Step 6- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.