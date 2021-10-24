comscore Free Fire active codes, Diwali 2021 Event first look, latest rewards and more
Free Fire active codes for today, Diwali 2021 event first look, rewards and more

Garena reveals Free Fire Diwali Event 2021 first look on Twitter, details on latest rewards, redeem codes and more.

Free Fire Diwali all stars

Garena Free Fire redeem codes today: Ahead of the festive season, Garena has already shared a glimpse of the Free Fire Diwali 2021 in-game event. The developers took to Twitter to announce the rewards for the Diwali event. Also Read - Free Fire rewards today, October 22: How to win Prisoner bundle, Katana skin, FFIC Silver token for free

“This Diwali, we are bringing to you some exquisite items in-game. Get ready to experience,” Garena wrote on its Twitter post. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes today: How to earn free diamonds, new characters and more

In addition, the developers shared a special short clip on their official Free Fire YouTube channel revealing the first look and what players can expect from the upcoming event. The short clip shows new weapons, skins, emotes, etc that will be part of the Free Fire Diwali 2021 celebrations. Also Read - How to get these Diwali special loot crates, emotes in Free Fire today

As per the data miner KnightClown, the following items might be in-store for the gamers- Greeting emote, The Flying Diya, Magnificent Mayur, Light Surfer, Magic Feathers Backpack, Gloo Wall – Stick No Bills, Ballin’ n Brawlin’, Katana – Sword of Honor, Grenade – Beach Ball, Sports Car – Bolly Party, AC80 – Royal Warrior, Warrior Prince Bundle, and Desi Gangster Bundle.

While the developers are yet to reveal the process on how to redeem the upcoming Diwali rewards, players can get hold of the regular in-game items including character bundle, weapon skins, emotes, diamonds, etc, using redeem codes. We have compiled the list of working codes for today that one can use in the Free Fire redemption site and earn exclusive rewards for free.

Free Fire redeem codes today, October 24: How to earn latest rewards for free

FFICJGW9NKYT

RTVCW23DT56YO

FFGP23ERQWRT

GPL12FGRTOVD

BYWL56K44RKH

FFMC56VHCLSK

YXY3EGTLHGJX

XLMMVSBNV6YC

FEY8OKMNBVD1

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FFMCNCQYWUG6

XUW3FNK7AV8N

FFJDRT34BV45TX

TJ57OSSDN5AP

PKXVAA56WT9T

FDFVCSASEDRF

FFPLUED93XRT

TJ57OSSDN5AP

DTVNY7WT4AQ6

B6IYCTNH4PV3

FFCO-8BS5-JW2D

WLSGJXS5KFYR

5XMJPG7RH49R

ZFMUVTLYSLSC

JUHG FDSE DRTG

HZRGAHAS5XQY

Free Fire redeem codes, October 24: How to activate codes in the redemption site

Step 1- Open the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site by clicking on this link.

Step 2- Log in to the Free Fire account (or create one if you haven’t) via one of the given platforms.

Step 3- To claim the rewards, you will have to link your Free Fire ID to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.

Step 4- Once logged in paste the redeem codes mentioned above (depending on the server) on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.

Step 5- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.

Step 6- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.

Published Date: October 24, 2021 12:54 PM IST
  • Published Date: October 24, 2021 12:54 PM IST

