Free Fire redeem codes November 6: Redeem codes in Garena’s Free Fire BR title are one of the best sources to earn in-game items for free. Players can obtain gun skins, characters, pets, royale vouchers without the need of spending Free Fire in-game currency diamonds. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes bring Diwali special rewards, free diamonds, more: Redeem quickly

Garena releases these redeem codes almost every day, however, they are time-stipulated and must be redeemed as soon as possible. We have compiled the active codes of Free Fire for the day. Also Read - Free Fire rewards, codes today: How to get loot crates, skins, weapons, vouchers, and more

Free Fire redeem codes November 6: How to win Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Bundle, Dreki pet, and other rewards for free

X99TK56XDJ4X (Indian Server): Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes today for India: Get free diamonds royale vouchers, Black Rose Rocker Bundle, more

FFDGQMRE52B: Free Diamonds Voucher

FFUJMNLOSOAC: Head Hunting Parachute

FFCD63Q8O2Q3: Animal Weapon Loot Crate

FFIC79UTM6GU: Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

TCREAWCMZJPR: Justice Fighter/Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

9GJT66HNDCLN: Weapon Loot Crate

5G9LOY97UUD4: 1x Rebel Academy Weapon

GYXKT8U09BSF: Phantom Bear Bundle

M5WTFGVK5EA: EGG Hunter Loot Box

4M2ZV78LJTHP: Dreki Pet

F89CC4QWKLL9: Shirou Free Fire Character

FF6M1987QAUY: Premium Bundles

ZH6CDHUFDSPN: Free 199 Diamonds Bundle

Additional redeem codes

FF7WSM0CN44Z

FFA9UVHX4H7D

FFA0ES11YL2D

FFX60C2IIVYU

JIMYLVT46V2Z

8JKNXUB96C9P

8FEUQJXPDKA7

MV9CQ27LQJOL

FXCVBNMKDSXC

F0KMJNBVCXSD

FF22NYW94A00

FFTQT5IRMCNX

3OVTN5443GFQ

WHYGN3J29VZU

ID9S3QJKAFHX

FF5XZSZM6LEF

FFXVGG8NU4YB

FFE4E0DIKX2D

ERTYHJNBVCDS

F9IUJHGVCDSE

F7UIJHBGFDFR

Free Fire (active) redeem codes: How to activate codes and earn rewards for free

Step 1- Open the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site by clicking on this link.

Step 2- Log in to the Free Fire account (or create one if you haven’t) via one of the given platforms.

Step 3- To claim the rewards, you will have to link your Free Fire ID to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.

Step 4- Once logged in paste the redeem codes mentioned above (depending on the server) on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.

Step 5- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.

Step 6- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.