Free Fire redeem codes November 6: Redeem codes in Garena's Free Fire BR title are one of the best sources to earn in-game items for free. Players can obtain gun skins, characters, pets, royale vouchers without the need of spending Free Fire in-game currency diamonds.
Garena releases these redeem codes almost every day, however, they are time-stipulated and must be redeemed as soon as possible. We have compiled the active codes of Free Fire for the day.
Free Fire redeem codes November 6: How to win Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Bundle, Dreki pet, and other rewards for free
X99TK56XDJ4X (Indian Server): Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers
FFDGQMRE52B: Free Diamonds Voucher
FFUJMNLOSOAC: Head Hunting Parachute
FFCD63Q8O2Q3: Animal Weapon Loot Crate
FFIC79UTM6GU: Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
TCREAWCMZJPR: Justice Fighter/Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
9GJT66HNDCLN: Weapon Loot Crate
5G9LOY97UUD4: 1x Rebel Academy Weapon
GYXKT8U09BSF: Phantom Bear Bundle
M5WTFGVK5EA: EGG Hunter Loot Box
4M2ZV78LJTHP: Dreki Pet
F89CC4QWKLL9: Shirou Free Fire Character
FF6M1987QAUY: Premium Bundles
ZH6CDHUFDSPN: Free 199 Diamonds Bundle
Additional redeem codes
FF7WSM0CN44Z
FFA9UVHX4H7D
FFA0ES11YL2D
FFX60C2IIVYU
JIMYLVT46V2Z
8JKNXUB96C9P
8FEUQJXPDKA7
MV9CQ27LQJOL
FXCVBNMKDSXC
F0KMJNBVCXSD
FF22NYW94A00
FFTQT5IRMCNX
3OVTN5443GFQ
WHYGN3J29VZU
ID9S3QJKAFHX
FF5XZSZM6LEF
FFXVGG8NU4YB
FFE4E0DIKX2D
ERTYHJNBVCDS
F9IUJHGVCDSE
F7UIJHBGFDFR
Free Fire (active) redeem codes: How to activate codes and earn rewards for free
Step 1- Open the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site by clicking on this link.
Step 2- Log in to the Free Fire account (or create one if you haven’t) via one of the given platforms.
Step 3- To claim the rewards, you will have to link your Free Fire ID to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.
Step 4- Once logged in paste the redeem codes mentioned above (depending on the server) on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.
Step 5- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.
Step 6- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.