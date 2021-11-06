comscore Free Fire active codes, latest rewards today: Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Bundle, Dreki pet, and more
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Free Fire active codes, latest rewards today: Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Bundle, Dreki pet, and more
News

Free Fire active codes, latest rewards today: Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Bundle, Dreki pet, and more

Gaming

Here is the entire list of redeem codes, and latest rewards in Free Fire that you can earn today for free.

Free Fire codes today

Free Fire redeem codes November 6: Redeem codes in Garena’s Free Fire BR title are one of the best sources to earn in-game items for free. Players can obtain gun skins, characters, pets, royale vouchers without the need of spending Free Fire in-game currency diamonds. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes bring Diwali special rewards, free diamonds, more: Redeem quickly

Garena releases these redeem codes almost every day, however, they are time-stipulated and must be redeemed as soon as possible. We have compiled the active codes of Free Fire for the day. Also Read - Free Fire rewards, codes today: How to get loot crates, skins, weapons, vouchers, and more

Free Fire redeem codes November 6: How to win Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Bundle, Dreki pet, and other rewards for free

X99TK56XDJ4X (Indian Server): Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes today for India: Get free diamonds royale vouchers, Black Rose Rocker Bundle, more

FFDGQMRE52B: Free Diamonds Voucher

FFUJMNLOSOAC: Head Hunting Parachute

FFCD63Q8O2Q3: Animal Weapon Loot Crate

FFIC79UTM6GU: Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

TCREAWCMZJPR: Justice Fighter/Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

9GJT66HNDCLN: Weapon Loot Crate

5G9LOY97UUD4: 1x Rebel Academy Weapon

GYXKT8U09BSF: Phantom Bear Bundle

M5WTFGVK5EA: EGG Hunter Loot Box

4M2ZV78LJTHP: Dreki Pet

F89CC4QWKLL9: Shirou Free Fire Character

FF6M1987QAUY: Premium Bundles

ZH6CDHUFDSPN: Free 199 Diamonds Bundle

Additional redeem codes

FF7WSM0CN44Z

FFA9UVHX4H7D

FFA0ES11YL2D

FFX60C2IIVYU

JIMYLVT46V2Z

8JKNXUB96C9P

8FEUQJXPDKA7

MV9CQ27LQJOL

FXCVBNMKDSXC

F0KMJNBVCXSD

FF22NYW94A00

FFTQT5IRMCNX

3OVTN5443GFQ

WHYGN3J29VZU

ID9S3QJKAFHX

FF5XZSZM6LEF

FFXVGG8NU4YB

FFE4E0DIKX2D

ERTYHJNBVCDS

F9IUJHGVCDSE

F7UIJHBGFDFR

Free Fire (active) redeem codes: How to activate codes and earn rewards for free

Step 1- Open the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site by clicking on this link.

Step 2- Log in to the Free Fire account (or create one if you haven’t) via one of the given platforms.

Step 3- To claim the rewards, you will have to link your Free Fire ID to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.

Step 4- Once logged in paste the redeem codes mentioned above (depending on the server) on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.

Step 5- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.

Step 6- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 6, 2021 9:30 AM IST
  • Updated Date: November 6, 2021 9:34 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Free Fire active codes, latest rewards for today, November 6
Gaming
Free Fire active codes, latest rewards for today, November 6
FM shares video of Oxen with QR code, showcasing country's digital payments revolution

News

FM shares video of Oxen with QR code, showcasing country's digital payments revolution

Forza Horizon 5 now available for download: Minimum requirements, game details and more

Gaming

Forza Horizon 5 now available for download: Minimum requirements, game details and more

Best gadgets to gift your brother this Bhai Dooj

Photo Gallery

Best gadgets to gift your brother this Bhai Dooj

Top gadgets to gift your brother this Bhai Dooj: Asus ROG Phone 5, Apple Watch Series 7 and more

Photo Gallery

Top gadgets to gift your brother this Bhai Dooj: Asus ROG Phone 5, Apple Watch Series 7 and more

Google is testing a new 'Search chips' feature for Google Drive

News

Google is testing a new 'Search chips' feature for Google Drive

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

FM shares video of Oxen with QR code, showcasing country's digital payments revolution

Forza Horizon 5 now available for download: Minimum requirements, game details and more

How to hide Facebook Likes and number of reactions on Facebook Posts

Google is testing a new 'Search chips' feature for Google Drive

Xiaomi to release MIUI 13 by the end of 2021: Revamped design, battery optimisations, more

How To Scan GPAY QR Code image sent on WhatsApp Tutorial

JioPhone Next releasing in Diwali: Should you buy it or consider some other options?

Digital Gold: What is it, how to buy it via Google Pay, PhonePe

iPhone 13 production hit by chip shortage: 3 options to consider instead if you want a new iPhone

JioPhone Next first impressions: Basic, but offers everything you can ask for at Rs 6,499

Related Topics

Related Stories

Free Fire active codes, latest rewards for today, November 6

Gaming

Free Fire active codes, latest rewards for today, November 6
Free Fire redeem codes bring Diwali special rewards, free diamonds, more

Gaming

Free Fire redeem codes bring Diwali special rewards, free diamonds, more
Free Fire rewards, codes today: How to loot crates, skins, weapons, vouchers, and more

Gaming

Free Fire rewards, codes today: How to loot crates, skins, weapons, vouchers, and more
Free Fire Redeem Codes today for India: Get free diamonds royale vouchers, Black Rose Rocker Bundle, more

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Codes today for India: Get free diamonds royale vouchers, Black Rose Rocker Bundle, more
Top 5 tips and tricks to improve winning chances in Free Fire

Gaming

Top 5 tips and tricks to improve winning chances in Free Fire

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG: New State के लॉन्च से पहले Team Deathmatch Mode और गेम-प्ले फीचर का हुआ खुलासा

WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger ऐप्स पर लाइव हो गई Meta ब्रांडिंग

Free Fire में डायमंड टॉप-अप पर मिलेगा 100% तक बोनस, जानें ऑफर डिटेल्स

WhatsApp Status पर लगी वीडियो को डाउनलोड करने के लिए अपनाएं यह तरीका, जानें पूरा प्रोसेस

Realme अगले साल लॉन्च करेगी प्रीमियम फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन, जानें कितनी होगी कीमत

Latest Videos

Google Pay | How To Scan QR Code image sent on WhatsApp Tutorial | BGR India

Features

Google Pay | How To Scan QR Code image sent on WhatsApp Tutorial | BGR India
How to hide Facebook Likes? | How to hide number of reactions on Facebook Posts? | Facebook Tricks

News

How to hide Facebook Likes? | How to hide number of reactions on Facebook Posts? | Facebook Tricks
Logitech's Fashionable Technology #techbytes

News

Logitech's Fashionable Technology #techbytes
Smartphones topped as category during Amazon Diwali Sale | Apple and Samsung are most loved brands

News

Smartphones topped as category during Amazon Diwali Sale | Apple and Samsung are most loved brands

News

FM shares video of Oxen with QR code, showcasing country's digital payments revolution
News
FM shares video of Oxen with QR code, showcasing country's digital payments revolution
Forza Horizon 5 now available for download: Minimum requirements, game details and more

Gaming

Forza Horizon 5 now available for download: Minimum requirements, game details and more
How to hide Facebook Likes and number of reactions on Facebook Posts

News

How to hide Facebook Likes and number of reactions on Facebook Posts
Google is testing a new 'Search chips' feature for Google Drive

News

Google is testing a new 'Search chips' feature for Google Drive
Xiaomi to release MIUI 13 by the end of 2021: Revamped design, battery optimisations, more

Mobiles

Xiaomi to release MIUI 13 by the end of 2021: Revamped design, battery optimisations, more

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers