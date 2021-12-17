Free Fire active codes today, 17 December: How to win Black Dragon backpack, Pink Heaven Weapon Loot Crate, and more

Battle royale games have a huge fan following and with big developers popularising the genre with different iterations it has mustered a good number of players in recent years. Garena’s BR title Free Fire is one such in the category to have massed over a million users following the PUBG Mobile ban in several countries. Frequent events are a big part of pulling players to the game. Redeem codes that are released quite regularly are another appeal to the game that often reward gamers with exclusive in-game items like weapons, skins, custom room cards, etc. Also Read - Garena Free Fire active codes today, 16 December: How to get codes, latest rewards for free

Here is a list of working redeem codes for today that you can use on the Free Fire redemption site and earn the latest rewards. In case you are new to this process, we have put a simple guide on how to activate these codes. Also Read - Free Fire codes today, 15 December: How to get free gun skins, surfboard, loot crate, and more

Free Fire redeem codes today, December 17: How to win Black Dragon backpack, Wasteland Surfboard, Pink Heaven Weapon Loot Crate, and more

FFMCNCQYWUG6: Black Dragon backpack Also Read - Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, December 13: How to win Titan gun skins, street boy bundle, and more

FF10GCGXRNHY: Wasteland Surfboard and Pink Heaven Weapon Loot Crate

FF101TSNJX6E: Malice Joker (Surfboard) and Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate

FF11DAKX4WHV: 1x M60 – Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate and Heartthrob (Head)

FFAC2YXE6RF2: 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers, 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers, Brave Crystal, and Rare Crystal

Additional redeem codes

FF10GCGXRNHY

FFBCZD9RDP44

FFPLUED93XRT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

FFICDCTSL5FT

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

ESX24ADSGM4K

FFBCLQ6S7W25

SARG886AV5GR

FFBCLAK9KYGM

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FFPLPQXXENMS

FFBCLY4LNC4B

FFBCAC836MAC

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFPLFMSJDKEL

Free Fire codes: How to activate in redemption site

– Go to the Garena Free Fire redemption site

– Now log in to your Free Fire account with Facebook, Huawei, VK, Twitter, Google+ ID.

– After this, copy and paste the link in the given space.

– Click on the confirm option

– Once the redemption process the rewards will reflect in the in-mail section of your account within 24-hours.