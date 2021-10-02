Free Fire active codes October 2– Free Fire redeem codes are one of the best options to obtain unique items and leverage the gameplay in the BR game. The 12-digit unique codes are released almost every day which one can use on the Free Fire redemption site to earn rewards, vouchers, emotes, and more. Also Read - Active Free Fire redeem codes today (October 1) for Indian Server: Get free diamonds, rewards, and more
In this listicle, we have listed the new set of Free Fire redeem codes for today that you can use and grab free rewards. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes today: Latest codes to win gun skins, diamonds in Free Fire
Free Fire active codes for October 2: Full list of working codes, how to claim free rewards
Redeem codes for today Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes for today : How to win Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate, Megalodon Alpha Token Box for free
QJ97-M2HS-SED5: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher and 1x SCAR-Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crate
5ZMY-YPM7-P6YP: 1x Victory Wings Loot Crate
87JR-8K8A-KP64: 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
MCPK-E62K-W5MX: Water Elemental Weapon Loot Crate
FF10-617K-GUF9: Pink Guardian Top and Candy Bag (backpack)
9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
X59F-7V698-7MA: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
GH7N-3ZKC-FA7Q: 3x Old-Fashioned Weapon Loot
N366-CU6U-P95B: 5x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate
FF10-JA1Y-ZNYN: New Year Loot Box and Cool Captain (Shoes)
MSJX-8VM2-5B95: 1x Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate
FH9R-GQVX-HRDV: Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
FF10-7NQ4-X9U3: Pumpkin Warrior (Top) and 1x Star Soul Weapon Loot Crate
MM5O-DFFD-CEEW: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers
MCP3-WABQ-T43T: 2x Wilderness Hunter Weapon loot crate
MCPP-U2ZG-BRKG: 2x Valentines Weapon Loot Crate
WFGR-W9J7-CKJQ: 1x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate
MCPG-PJ2A-9W9J: 2x Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate
GY52-RK7A-TA5R: 1x Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate
7TQ4-WXZK-5MP2: 1x Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate
MCPW-SX5B-7RYG: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
FF10-617K-GUF9: Pink Guardian Top and Candy Bag (backpack)
WXA8-YWP7-VJZZ: Megalodon Alpha Token Box
XGQJ-G8RJ-783B: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
9M4Q-2KBV-9MQM: 1x Wilderness Hunter Weapon Loot Crate
9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
4MZJ-669A-XEEU: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
BQ36-7997-2QVT: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
FFSH-OPEE-7BX2: Wasteland Vault
MCPG-SP5K-KUZR: 2x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate
Additional redeem codes
JCDK-CNJE-5RTR
3RXG-5T54-4E3E
FDDF- VVVF-DCDD
EDXX-DSZS-SDFG
KLLP-DJHD-DBJD
HDFH-DNBH-NDJL
VFHH-NCBU-SADF
MNHG-OLDU-AXDV
BMNC-EDHC-SENC
KCKD-DXDD-GVGV
JHND-CXSD-DDGF
XFDD-GDFG-BBBB
SSFF-EGBF-BHFG
VDGF-CVBF-DGVD
VFGV-JMCK-DMHN
NDJD-FBGJ-FJFK
XJDJ-GFVD-FKVH
XKDN-98ND-DMNJ
CDDF-DGCD-FGTD
JDCJ-FJGG-DSHO
DJHD-GSDU-EHJP
DJHN-DSBB-BGFR
KILO-LOJH-UYOP
How to redeem Free Fire codes for October 2 and earn rewards, diamonds, vouchers for free
- Head over to the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site.
- Log in to the site using your Free Fire account credentials.
- Link your Free Fire account to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.
- Now, paste the redeem codes mentioned above on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.
- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.
Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.