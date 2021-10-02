Free Fire active codes October 2– Free Fire redeem codes are one of the best options to obtain unique items and leverage the gameplay in the BR game. The 12-digit unique codes are released almost every day which one can use on the Free Fire redemption site to earn rewards, vouchers, emotes, and more. Also Read - Active Free Fire redeem codes today (October 1) for Indian Server: Get free diamonds, rewards, and more

In this listicle, we have listed the new set of Free Fire redeem codes for today that you can use and grab free rewards. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes today: Latest codes to win gun skins, diamonds in Free Fire

Free Fire active codes for October 2: Full list of working codes, how to claim free rewards

Redeem codes for today Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes for today : How to win Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate, Megalodon Alpha Token Box for free

QJ97-M2HS-SED5: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher and 1x SCAR-Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crate

5ZMY-YPM7-P6YP: 1x Victory Wings Loot Crate

87JR-8K8A-KP64: 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

MCPK-E62K-W5MX: Water Elemental Weapon Loot Crate

FF10-617K-GUF9: Pink Guardian Top and Candy Bag (backpack)

9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

X59F-7V698-7MA: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

GH7N-3ZKC-FA7Q: 3x Old-Fashioned Weapon Loot

N366-CU6U-P95B: 5x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate

FF10-JA1Y-ZNYN: New Year Loot Box and Cool Captain (Shoes)

MSJX-8VM2-5B95: 1x Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate

FH9R-GQVX-HRDV: Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

FF10-7NQ4-X9U3: Pumpkin Warrior (Top) and 1x Star Soul Weapon Loot Crate

MM5O-DFFD-CEEW: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers

MCP3-WABQ-T43T: 2x Wilderness Hunter Weapon loot crate

MCPP-U2ZG-BRKG: 2x Valentines Weapon Loot Crate

WFGR-W9J7-CKJQ: 1x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate

MCPG-PJ2A-9W9J: 2x Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate

GY52-RK7A-TA5R: 1x Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate

7TQ4-WXZK-5MP2: 1x Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate

MCPW-SX5B-7RYG: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

WXA8-YWP7-VJZZ: Megalodon Alpha Token Box

XGQJ-G8RJ-783B: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

9M4Q-2KBV-9MQM: 1x Wilderness Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

4MZJ-669A-XEEU: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

BQ36-7997-2QVT: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

FFSH-OPEE-7BX2: Wasteland Vault

MCPG-SP5K-KUZR: 2x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate

Additional redeem codes

JCDK-CNJE-5RTR

3RXG-5T54-4E3E

FDDF- VVVF-DCDD

EDXX-DSZS-SDFG

KLLP-DJHD-DBJD

HDFH-DNBH-NDJL

VFHH-NCBU-SADF

MNHG-OLDU-AXDV

BMNC-EDHC-SENC

KCKD-DXDD-GVGV

JHND-CXSD-DDGF

XFDD-GDFG-BBBB

SSFF-EGBF-BHFG

VDGF-CVBF-DGVD

VFGV-JMCK-DMHN

NDJD-FBGJ-FJFK

XJDJ-GFVD-FKVH

XKDN-98ND-DMNJ

CDDF-DGCD-FGTD

JDCJ-FJGG-DSHO

DJHD-GSDU-EHJP

DJHN-DSBB-BGFR

KILO-LOJH-UYOP

How to redeem Free Fire codes for October 2 and earn rewards, diamonds, vouchers for free