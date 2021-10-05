Free Fire active codes today: List of latest redeem codes, rewards

Free Fire redeem codes October 5: Redeem codes in Garena’s Free Fire BR title are one of the best sources to earn in-game items for free. Players can obtain gun skins, characters, pets, royale vouchers without the need of spending Free Fire in-game currency diamonds. Also Read - Free Fire diamonds: How to get free diamonds in Free Fire in October 2021

Garena releases these redeem codes almost every day, however, they are time-stipulated and must be redeemed as soon as possible. We have compiled the active codes of Free Fire for the day.

Free Fire redeem codes October 5: How to win Lively Beast Weapon Loot Crate, Pink Guardian Top and Candy Bag, and other rewards for free

MCPB-KGXU-A5YU: Lively Beast Weapon Loot Crate

5ZMY-YPM7-P6YP: 1x Victory Wings Loot Crate

87JR-8K8A-KP64: 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

MCPK-E62K-W5MX: Water Elemental Weapon Loot Crate

FF10-617K-GUF9: Pink Guardian Top and Candy Bag (backpack)

9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

X59F-7V698-7MA: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

GH7N-3ZKC-FA7Q: 3x Old-Fashioned Weapon Loot

N366-CU6U-P95B: 5x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate

FF10-JA1Y-ZNYN: New Year Loot Box and Cool Captain (Shoes)

MSJX-8VM2-5B95: 1x Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate

FH9R-GQVX-HRDV: Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

FF10-7NQ4-X9U3: Pumpkin Warrior (Top) and 1x Star Soul Weapon Loot Crate

MM5O-DFFD-CEEW: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers

MCP3-WABQ-T43T: 2x Wilderness Hunter Weapon loot crate

MCPP-U2ZG-BRKG: 2x Valentines Weapon Loot Crate

WFGR-W9J7-CKJQ: 1x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate

MCPG-PJ2A-9W9J: 2x Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate

GY52-RK7A-TA5R: 1x Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate

7TQ4-WXZK-5MP2: 1x Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate

MCPW-SX5B-7RYG: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

Additional redeem codes

FVGB NMKL GFDX

UYTR DSXC VBNM

KIUY TREW ASDC

XSDC FVGH JKLO

EDXXDSZSSDFG

VBNJ KJHG FDSX

ZAQW ERTG HJKI

IUYT RFDE SXDC

VFGVJMCKDMHN

FVBN JUYT REWA

8JKN XUB9 6C9P

FMKI 88YT GFD8

EDXX DSZS SDFG

VFGV JMCK DMHN

HDFH DNBH NDJL

KLLP DJHD DBJD

FHBV CDFQ WERT

FDRD SASE RTYH

ERTY HJNB VCDS

F7UI JHBG FDFR

F0KM JNBV CXSD

FF7W SM0C N44Z

Free Fire redeem codes, October 5: How to activate codes and earn rewards for free

Step 1- Open the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site by clicking on this link.

Step 2- Log in to the Free Fire account (or create one if you haven’t) via one of the given platforms.

Step 3- To claim the rewards, you will have to link your Free Fire ID to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.

Step 4- Once logged in paste the redeem codes mentioned above (depending on the server) on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.

Step 5- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.

Step 6- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.