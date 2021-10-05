Free Fire active codes today: List of latest redeem codes, rewards

Free Fire redeem codes October 5: Redeem codes in Garena’s Free Fire BR title are one of the best sources to earn in-game items for free. Players can obtain gun skins, characters, pets, royale vouchers without the need of spending Free Fire in-game currency diamonds. Also Read - Free Fire diamonds: How to get free diamonds in Free Fire in October 2021
Garena releases these redeem codes almost every day, however, they are time-stipulated and must be redeemed as soon as possible. We have compiled the active codes of Free Fire for the day.
Free Fire redeem codes October 5: How to win Lively Beast Weapon Loot Crate, Pink Guardian Top and Candy Bag, and other rewards for free
MCPB-KGXU-A5YU: Lively Beast Weapon Loot Crate
5ZMY-YPM7-P6YP: 1x Victory Wings Loot Crate
87JR-8K8A-KP64: 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
MCPK-E62K-W5MX: Water Elemental Weapon Loot Crate
FF10-617K-GUF9: Pink Guardian Top and Candy Bag (backpack)
9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
X59F-7V698-7MA: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
GH7N-3ZKC-FA7Q: 3x Old-Fashioned Weapon Loot
N366-CU6U-P95B: 5x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate
FF10-JA1Y-ZNYN: New Year Loot Box and Cool Captain (Shoes)
MSJX-8VM2-5B95: 1x Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate
FH9R-GQVX-HRDV: Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
FF10-7NQ4-X9U3: Pumpkin Warrior (Top) and 1x Star Soul Weapon Loot Crate
MM5O-DFFD-CEEW: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers
MCP3-WABQ-T43T: 2x Wilderness Hunter Weapon loot crate
MCPP-U2ZG-BRKG: 2x Valentines Weapon Loot Crate
WFGR-W9J7-CKJQ: 1x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate
MCPG-PJ2A-9W9J: 2x Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate
GY52-RK7A-TA5R: 1x Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate
7TQ4-WXZK-5MP2: 1x Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate
MCPW-SX5B-7RYG: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
Additional redeem codes
FVGB NMKL GFDX
UYTR DSXC VBNM
KIUY TREW ASDC
XSDC FVGH JKLO
EDXXDSZSSDFG
VBNJ KJHG FDSX
ZAQW ERTG HJKI
IUYT RFDE SXDC
VFGVJMCKDMHN
FVBN JUYT REWA
8JKN XUB9 6C9P
FMKI 88YT GFD8
EDXX DSZS SDFG
VFGV JMCK DMHN
HDFH DNBH NDJL
KLLP DJHD DBJD
FHBV CDFQ WERT
FDRD SASE RTYH
ERTY HJNB VCDS
F7UI JHBG FDFR
F0KM JNBV CXSD
FF7W SM0C N44Z
Free Fire redeem codes, October 5: How to activate codes and earn rewards for free
Step 1- Open the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site by clicking on this link.
Step 2- Log in to the Free Fire account (or create one if you haven’t) via one of the given platforms.
Step 3- To claim the rewards, you will have to link your Free Fire ID to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.
Step 4- Once logged in paste the redeem codes mentioned above (depending on the server) on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.
Step 5- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.
Step 6- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.