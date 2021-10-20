Free Fire active codes today: How to win Skeleton Magician Mask Loot Crate, Venom set for free

Free Fire codes today: Garena’s Free Fire is an adventure-driven battle royale game where players get the chance to use their tactics- from landing position, collecting weapons, fighting against opponents to survive on the battlefield. One of the popular BR titles on mobile, Free Fire is highly rated on Google Play Store. The reason behind the traction is not just the gameplay, but frequent events and the release of redeem codes periodically grab the attention of players. The unique alpha-numeric codes help players get rewards on a regular basis. One can use the codes to earn free diamonds, character skins, vehicles, weapons that otherwise require spending diamonds or the in-game currency. Also Read - Garena Free Fire gets Squid Game inspired Red Light, Green Light mode: How to play

The latest redeem codes on Free Fire for today bring a bunch of new cosmetics that you use to leverage your gameplay. Here’s the list- Also Read - Free Fire rewards, redeem codes today: How to win Venom vs Carnage Crate, Mag-7 Executioner for free

Free Fire codes today, October 20: How to win Skeleton Magician Mask Loot Crate, Venom set, and more for free

FF10VXKEHCPD (Indonesia server): Reindeer Express Surfboard and Skeleton Magician Mask Loot Crate Also Read - Pokemon Unite was the most downloaded mobile game globally in Sep with approx 33 million installs

XNMS58TWME3Q (Europe server): The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

FRTY UIOL MNBV

FRT6 FD78 IOLC

MNBV CXZS A23

FD45 TYJM NBVC

FHJK OI4D FR4

FHVC XSW3 RGHJ

FF7WSM0CN44Z

9SR8E1WJEHF6

UNGQ36T7BHZJ

E71XWBFU6RO7

QNUH4C1G5QBQ

XLMM VSBN V6YC

PCNF 5CQB AJLK

W0JJ AFV3 TU5E

TJ57 OSSD N5AP

LH3D HG87 XU5U

PACJ JTUA 29UU

FFPL NZUW MALS

FFPL OWHA NSMA

FFMC LJES SCR7

Players should keep in note that some of the codes listed are for specific servers, players from other regions will find an error message if they try to activate the codes. Moreover, they are time-stipulated hence it is advised to use them as soon as possible.

Free Fire active redeem codes October 20: Steps to redeem codes and earn rewards for free

Step 1- Open the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site by clicking on this link.

Step 2- Log in to the Free Fire account (or create one if you haven’t) via one of the given platforms.

Step 3- To claim the rewards, you will have to link your Free Fire ID to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.

Step 4- Once logged in paste the redeem codes mentioned above (depending on the server) on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.

Step 5- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.

Step 6- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.