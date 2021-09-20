Free Fire active redeem codes today, 20th September: Unlock diamond hack, royale vouchers, more rewards

Free Fire active redeem codes today, 20th September: Garena releases Free Fire redeem codes every single day. These codes allow players to access special rewards free of cost. To use the redeem codes, players just need to copy and paste one of the active redeem code in the given space on the Free Fire platform. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes for today, September 19th: List of active codes, how to get free rewards

Today's Free Fire redeem codes will allow players to unlock the diamond hack, royale vouchers, and other rewards. Pick any one code from the list below to access these special rewards. It must be noted, if the number of maximum redemptions is reached, the code might not work.

Check the list of active Free Fire redeem codes for today, September 20, 2021 and get free rewards.

List of active Free Fire rewards today

• 8F3Q ZKNT LWBZ – brings Violet Parkour

• MM5O DFFD CEEW – 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers (It expires on October 31, 2021)

• Y6AC LK7K UD1N – Netherworld Troop’s Blade

• XLMM VSBN V6YC

• LH3D HG87 XU5U

• FFPL NZUW MALS

• FFPL OWHA NSMA

• PACJ JTUA 29UU

• VFGV JMCK DMHN

• ERTY HJNB VCDS

• NDJD FBGJ FJFK

• F7UI JHBG FDFR

• F10IU JHGV CDSE

• TJ57 OSSD N5AP

• W0JJ AFV3 TU5E

To redeem these codes today, you can simply head over to the Free Fire redemption website, log in with your social media ID, copy and paste of the active codes, and you’re done. It takes around 24 hours for the rewards to show up, so be patient.

How to claim Free Fire redeem codes for September 20th

-Head over to the official Free Fire redemption website

-Log in with your social media handle – Facebook, Twitter or Apple ID

-Copy and paste one of the active redeem codes and click on the confirm option to continue

-The reward will get reflected in the in-game mail within 24 hours of redemption.