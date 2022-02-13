comscore Free Fire taken down from Google Play store, Apple app store in India: Know reason
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Free Fire app removed from Google Play store, Apple App store in India
News

Free Fire app removed from Google Play store, Apple App store in India

Gaming

Free Fire, the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) rival app, has been removed from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. The app is unavailable for download since February 12.

Free-Fire-Rewards

Not everything is going well for one of the most popular battle royale games, Free Fire. As per the latest update, the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) rival app has been removed from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. The app is unavailable for download since February 12. Also Read - Google Search result reveals jobs people want to do now

Garena hasn’t revealed any specific reason for the removal of the app from the Google Play Store and Apple App store yet. We expect the game developer to issue an official statement soon. Also Read - iPhone 12 mini can be grabbed at Rs 28,000 on Flipkart, but there’s a catch

Although the Free Fire app is unavailable for download in India currently, players who have the game installed on their device can access it. The game is working fine for such players. Also Read - Apple rolls out iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1 update

Google Play store

Currently, only Free Fire Max is available for download on the Google Play store. While none of the games including Free Fire and Free Fire Max are listed on the Apple App store for an unspecified reason. Neither Garena nor Google nor Apple have revealed the reason behind the removal of the Free Fire apps.

Is it a ban?

Soon after the news spread, players have been worried if Free Fire has been silently banned in India. Some reports suggest that this is more of a technical glitch after the latest update.

To recall, in 2020, the Indian government banned hundreds of Chinese apps including the very popular PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite.

Apple App store

Since the ban, Krafton has been facing tough times operating in India. The game developer recently launched the Indian version of PUBG Mobile dubbed Battlegrounds Mobile India. BGMI is free to download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Free Fire gained wide popularity in India mostly after the PUBG Mobile game was banned under Section 69A of the IT Act. We will update the story with an official statement from Garena, Google, and Apple on the removal of the app very soon.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 13, 2022 9:03 AM IST
  • Updated Date: February 13, 2022 9:19 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Free Fire taken down from Google Play store, Apple app store in India
Gaming
Free Fire taken down from Google Play store, Apple app store in India
Google Search result reveals jobs people want to do now

News

Google Search result reveals jobs people want to do now

Motorola Edge 30 Pro to pack stylus like Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, launch on Feb 24

News

Motorola Edge 30 Pro to pack stylus like Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, launch on Feb 24

OnePlus Nord CE 2 confirmed details: MediaTek Dimensity 900, three cameras, more

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord CE 2 confirmed details: MediaTek Dimensity 900, three cameras, more

Twitter was down globally while you were asleep last night

Apps

Twitter was down globally while you were asleep last night

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google Search result reveals jobs people want to do now

Motorola Edge 30 Pro to pack stylus like Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, launch on Feb 24

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch

Wolf+, Gen Next Nanu electric scooters with 100 km range launched in India

Honor Magic 4 likely launching at MWC 2022, leaked Geekbench score outperform Galaxy S22 Ultra

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch

Live streaming trends to watch out in 2022

Valentine's Day: Watch out for romance frauds on online dating apps

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Samsung Galaxy S21: What has changed?

How Galaxy S22 Ultra stacks up against iPhone 13 Pro Max

Related Topics

Related Stories

Free Fire taken down from Google Play store, Apple app store in India

Gaming

Free Fire taken down from Google Play store, Apple app store in India
Google Search result reveals jobs people want to do now

News

Google Search result reveals jobs people want to do now
iPhone 12 mini can be grabbed at Rs 28,000 on Flipkart, but there s a catch

Deals

iPhone 12 mini can be grabbed at Rs 28,000 on Flipkart, but there s a catch
Apple iOS 15.3.1 updates fixes a critical Safari bug

News

Apple iOS 15.3.1 updates fixes a critical Safari bug
How to activate Google Chat on browser and smartphone

How To

How to activate Google Chat on browser and smartphone

हिंदी समाचार

Garena Free Fire में आया रेयर बैकपैक, फ्री में पाने का आज पहला और आखिरी मौका

Cryptocurrency: टैक्स के बाद क्रिप्टोकरेंसी वैध है या नहीं? सरकार ने दिया जवाब

Garena Free Fire में आज शुरू हुआ Pet Ludo, जानें नियम और खेलने का तरीका

Free Fire Rewards Today (12 Februrary): आज है गेम का खास दिन, शुरू हो गई इनाम की बारिश

Free Fire Redeem Codes (12 February): जानें कैसे और कहां इस्तेमाल करने हैं फरवरी के फ्री फायर कोड्स

Latest Videos

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch

News

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch
LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000

Reviews

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000
BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India

Hands On

BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India
Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed

News

Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed

News

Google Search result reveals jobs people want to do now
News
Google Search result reveals jobs people want to do now
Motorola Edge 30 Pro to pack stylus like Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, launch on Feb 24

News

Motorola Edge 30 Pro to pack stylus like Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, launch on Feb 24
Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch

News

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch
Wolf+, Gen Next Nanu electric scooters with 100 km range launched in India

Electric Vehicle

Wolf+, Gen Next Nanu electric scooters with 100 km range launched in India
Honor Magic 4 likely launching at MWC 2022, leaked Geekbench score outperform Galaxy S22 Ultra

Mobiles

Honor Magic 4 likely launching at MWC 2022, leaked Geekbench score outperform Galaxy S22 Ultra

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers