Free Fire redeem codes today, October 7: Free Fire, Garena's battle royale game managed to take the hot seat following the PUBG Mobile ban in India. With over millions of downloads, the game earned popularity for its in-game benefits. One among them is the redeem codes that are released almost every day. The redeem codes let players grab loot creates, new skins, weapons, diamond vouchers, and weapon royale vouchers.
That said, we have compiled the list of Free Fire redeem codes for October 7. These codes can be applied by simply heading to Free Fire redemption site and pasting it. Players should keep in note that these redeem codes are time-bound and stay active only for a limited period. Besides some of these codes can be redeemed only via the respective servers, players from other regions shouldn't try to apply the codes as an error message will display on the screen that reads- "Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your server."
Free Fire redeem codes for October 7, 2021: Active codes, latest rewards
HEJT-6AYN-CDXU (European server)
VT2ZXFGPKXK6 (NA/US/SAC regions)- Abyssal Weapon Loot Crate
MCPB-KGXU-A5YU: Lively Beast Weapon Loot Crate
5ZMY-YPM7-P6YP: 1x Victory Wings Loot Crate
87JR-8K8A-KP64: 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
MCPK-E62K-W5MX: Water Elemental Weapon Loot Crate
FF10-617K-GUF9: Pink Guardian Top and Candy Bag (backpack)
9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
X59F-7V698-7MA: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
GH7N-3ZKC-FA7Q: 3x Old-Fashioned Weapon Loot
N366-CU6U-P95B: 5x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate
FF10-JA1Y-ZNYN: New Year Loot Box and Cool Captain (Shoes)
MSJX-8VM2-5B95: 1x Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate
FH9R-GQVX-HRDV: Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
FF10-7NQ4-X9U3: Pumpkin Warrior (Top) and 1x Star Soul Weapon Loot Crate
MM5O-DFFD-CEEW: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers
MCP3-WABQ-T43T: 2x Wilderness Hunter Weapon loot crate
MCPP-U2ZG-BRKG: 2x Valentines Weapon Loot Crate
WFGR-W9J7-CKJQ: 1x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate
MCPG-PJ2A-9W9J: 2x Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate
GY52-RK7A-TA5R: 1x Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate
7TQ4-WXZK-5MP2: 1x Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate
MCPW-SX5B-7RYG: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
Additional redeem codes
F345 6YUK MNJH
UI98 76TR FGJK
LPS0 9IUY 45YH
BVFD E456 F78U
IKJH GFDE R567
F8IK JHBG FDER
FD45 F67U IKJH
GFR5 D7N9 45TY
UJNH BFGH JKJH
FC09 V876 RE45
ER56 7UIO LKE4
FD56 F7YU JKLP
FE09 FA87 YGHN
JKO0 FSE9 FA87
FD65 RDFG HJKL
FSO9 FE87 FQ65
4EDF GHJI 864E
Free Fire redeem codes, October 7: How to activate codes and earn rewards, items for free
Step 1- Open the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site by clicking on this link.
Step 2- Log in to the Free Fire account (or create one if you haven’t) via one of the given platforms.
Step 3- To claim the rewards, you will have to link your Free Fire ID to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.
Step 4- Once logged in paste the redeem codes mentioned above (depending on the server) on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.
Step 5- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.
Step 6- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.