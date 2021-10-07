Free Fire redeem codes today, October 7: Free Fire, Garena’s battle royale game managed to take the hot seat following the PUBG Mobile ban in India. With over millions of downloads, the game earned popularity for its in-game benefits. One among them is the redeem codes that are released almost every day. The redeem codes let players grab loot creates, new skins, weapons, diamond vouchers, and weapon royale vouchers. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes for today: List of active codes to win free diamonds, pets, outfits, more

That said, we have compiled the list of Free Fire redeem codes for October 7. These codes can be applied by simply heading to Free Fire redemption site and pasting it. Players should keep in note that these redeem codes are time-bound and stay active only for a limited period. Besides some of these codes can be redeemed only via the respective servers, players from other regions shouldn't try to apply the codes as an error message will display on the screen that reads- "Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your server."

Free Fire redeem codes for October 7, 2021: Active codes, latest rewards

HEJT-6AYN-CDXU (European server)

VT2ZXFGPKXK6 (NA/US/SAC regions)- Abyssal Weapon Loot Crate

MCPB-KGXU-A5YU: Lively Beast Weapon Loot Crate

5ZMY-YPM7-P6YP: 1x Victory Wings Loot Crate

87JR-8K8A-KP64: 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

MCPK-E62K-W5MX: Water Elemental Weapon Loot Crate

FF10-617K-GUF9: Pink Guardian Top and Candy Bag (backpack)

9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

X59F-7V698-7MA: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

GH7N-3ZKC-FA7Q: 3x Old-Fashioned Weapon Loot

N366-CU6U-P95B: 5x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate

FF10-JA1Y-ZNYN: New Year Loot Box and Cool Captain (Shoes)

MSJX-8VM2-5B95: 1x Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate

FH9R-GQVX-HRDV: Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

FF10-7NQ4-X9U3: Pumpkin Warrior (Top) and 1x Star Soul Weapon Loot Crate

MM5O-DFFD-CEEW: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers

MCP3-WABQ-T43T: 2x Wilderness Hunter Weapon loot crate

MCPP-U2ZG-BRKG: 2x Valentines Weapon Loot Crate

WFGR-W9J7-CKJQ: 1x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate

MCPG-PJ2A-9W9J: 2x Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate

GY52-RK7A-TA5R: 1x Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate

7TQ4-WXZK-5MP2: 1x Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate

MCPW-SX5B-7RYG: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

Additional redeem codes

F345 6YUK MNJH

UI98 76TR FGJK

LPS0 9IUY 45YH

BVFD E456 F78U

IKJH GFDE R567

F8IK JHBG FDER

FD45 F67U IKJH

GFR5 D7N9 45TY

UJNH BFGH JKJH

FC09 V876 RE45

ER56 7UIO LKE4

FD56 F7YU JKLP

FE09 FA87 YGHN

JKO0 FSE9 FA87

FD65 RDFG HJKL

FSO9 FE87 FQ65

4EDF GHJI 864E

Free Fire redeem codes, October 7: How to activate codes and earn rewards, items for free

Step 1- Open the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site by clicking on this link.

Step 2- Log in to the Free Fire account (or create one if you haven’t) via one of the given platforms.

Step 3- To claim the rewards, you will have to link your Free Fire ID to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.

Step 4- Once logged in paste the redeem codes mentioned above (depending on the server) on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.

Step 5- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.

Step 6- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.