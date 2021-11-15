Free Fire codes, rewards today: How to redeem codes, get latest rewards

Free Fire redeem codes today: Garena’s Free Fire game is popular among the BR community. The adventure-driven battle royale game has many benefits that easily attract players to try their hands-on. Players can use their own strategy from landing positions on the island, grabbing weapon loot crates, and battling with the enemy. Also Read - Free Fire codes today, 12 November: How to redeem, claim latest rewards
While it's one of the most downloaded games on the app store, a reason that can be attributed are the redeem codes that offer free in-game rewards which otherwise would require spending in-game currency, aka Diamonds. These redeem codes help gamers obtain emotes, characters, weapon skins, loot crates for free. If you have recently downloaded the game and are looking for ways to get the redeem codes and use them to get in-game items here's how you can do so.
Free Fire codes today, 15 November: How to get diamonds, cosmetics for free
PK95JK8QWK4X: 2x Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate Also Read - Forget PUBG New State, use these redeem codes to win free rewards on Free Fire today
CY7KG742AUU2 (Europe): 10x Creator Box
M68TZBSY29R4 (Europe): 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
FF101N59GPA5: Grenade – Pineapple Fizz and MP5 – Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate
X99TK56XDJ4X (India): Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers
X99TK56XDJ4X: Special Gift Today's code
FFDGQMRE52B: Free Diamonds Voucher
FFUJMNLOSOAC: Head Hunting Parachute
FFCD63Q8O2Q3: Animal Weapon Loot Crate
FFIC79UTM6GU: Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
TCREAWCMZJPR: Justice Fighter/Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
9GJT66HNDCLN: Weapon Loot Crate
Additional redeem codes
PUSR0KI57R77
QNUH4C1G5QBQ
ZFUJWLLPG4P4
MX20UBTUSJKA
UNGQ36T7BHZJ
E71XWBFU6RO7
9SR8E1WJEHF6
QUZ5-MJPP-Y92E
GZ3S-LYFG-TD8X
487P-8ZVG-ZGEA
FFIC-DCTS-L5FT
3CYS-QQ95-YTWK
ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN
WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC
UGAX-G6SW-LZSK
HXVD-EU6E-PW5X
FFBC-LQ6S-7W25
8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB
5G9G-CY97-UUD4
How to activate codes in the Free Fire redemption site
Step 1: Head over to the Free Fire redemption website.
Step 2: Log in with your social media apps such as Facebook or Twitter, or Apple ID
Step 3: Copy and paste one of the aforementioned Redeem Code for today in the specified space
Step 4: Click on the confirm option, the free rewards will then be credited to your Free Fire in-mail within 24 hours.