Free Fire codes, rewards today: How to redeem codes, get latest rewards

Free Fire redeem codes today: Garena's Free Fire game is popular among the BR community. The adventure-driven battle royale game has many benefits that easily attract players to try their hands-on. Players can use their own strategy from landing positions on the island, grabbing weapon loot crates, and battling with the enemy.

While it's one of the most downloaded games on the app store, a reason that can be attributed are the redeem codes that offer free in-game rewards which otherwise would require spending in-game currency, aka Diamonds. These redeem codes help gamers obtain emotes, characters, weapon skins, loot crates for free. If you have recently downloaded the game and are looking for ways to get the redeem codes and use them to get in-game items here's how you can do so.

Free Fire codes today, 15 November: How to get diamonds, cosmetics for free

PK95JK8QWK4X: 2x Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate Also Read - Forget PUBG New State, use these redeem codes to win free rewards on Free Fire today

CY7KG742AUU2 (Europe): 10x Creator Box

M68TZBSY29R4 (Europe): 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

FF101N59GPA5: Grenade – Pineapple Fizz and MP5 – Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate

X99TK56XDJ4X (India): Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers

X99TK56XDJ4X: Special Gift Today’s code

FFDGQMRE52B: Free Diamonds Voucher

FFUJMNLOSOAC: Head Hunting Parachute

FFCD63Q8O2Q3: Animal Weapon Loot Crate

FFIC79UTM6GU: Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

TCREAWCMZJPR: Justice Fighter/Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

9GJT66HNDCLN: Weapon Loot Crate

Additional redeem codes

PUSR0KI57R77

QNUH4C1G5QBQ

ZFUJWLLPG4P4

MX20UBTUSJKA

UNGQ36T7BHZJ

E71XWBFU6RO7

9SR8E1WJEHF6

QUZ5-MJPP-Y92E

GZ3S-LYFG-TD8X

487P-8ZVG-ZGEA

FFIC-DCTS-L5FT

3CYS-QQ95-YTWK

ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN

WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC

UGAX-G6SW-LZSK

HXVD-EU6E-PW5X

FFBC-LQ6S-7W25

8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB

5G9G-CY97-UUD4

How to activate codes in the Free Fire redemption site

Step 1: Head over to the Free Fire redemption website.

Step 2: Log in with your social media apps such as Facebook or Twitter, or Apple ID

Step 3: Copy and paste one of the aforementioned Redeem Code for today in the specified space

Step 4: Click on the confirm option, the free rewards will then be credited to your Free Fire in-mail within 24 hours.