comscore Free Fire new list of redeem codes, latest rewards for today, November 8
News

Free Fire codes, rewards today, November 8: How to get Inferno Rage Badge, gun skins, diamonds, and more

Gaming

Free Fire active codes, rewards for today: How to get MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate, Inferno Rage Badge, diamonds, pets, for free in Free Fire.

Free Fire codes rewards November 2021

Free Fire redeem codes today: Garena’s BR game Free Fire is one of the highly-rated titles on the Google Play Store. The adventure battle-royale game has managed to attract millions of players with its in-game rewards, and regular events. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes today offer free diamonds, M14 Killspark Shinobi gun skin, more

Much like other BR titles, it has an element of customisation, which allows you to get skins and cosmetics for your character. But while most in-game cosmetics require purchasing expensive in-game currency Diamonds, you can get some exclusive content for free by using redeem codes that are periodically released by Garena. We have listed Free Fire codes for today November 8, and tips on how you can activate them to earn free rewards. Also Read - Free Fire active codes, latest rewards today: Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Bundle, Dreki pet, and more

Free Fire redeem codes for November 8: How to get MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate, Inferno Rage Badge, diamonds, pets, for free

For European server Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes bring Diwali special rewards, free diamonds, more: Redeem quickly

544ST94A5XH8: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

QWGQS8XN43R9: 20x Inferno Rage Badge

For other servers

DDFRTY1616POUYT: Free Pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO: Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO16POKH: Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO1616UY: Diamond Royale Voucher

MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO16UB: free DJ Alok character

NHKJU88TREQW: Titian mark gun skins

MHOP8YTRZACD: Paloma Character

BHPOU81616NHDF: Elite Pass and Free Top Up

ADERT8BHKPOU: Outfit

Additional redeem codes

FIH8 FS76 F5TR

FBJK I9Z7 F65R

FFGB VIXS AI24

FTRF VBHJ FI87

FBHJ UYTR FICV

FNHJ UYTR EDIV

FNJI U7Y6 TRFC

FBNM JKIU TRED

FXCV BICX SIED

FFGT YHJN JKI8

F7YD TRFD IVBN

FMKI UY6T 5RED

FVBN JUYT GVF4

9SR8 E1WJ EHF6

UNGQ 36T7 BHZJ

QNUH 4C1G 5QBQ

FR56 7UIK JHGF

FSER 5T6Y 7U8I

FBNJ I87Y 6TGH

FJKI 8U7Y 6TRF

How to use redeem codes in Free Fire to get rewards

-Open the official Free Fire rewards redemption website.

-Log in to the site using your Free Fire account credentials. (Your account should be linked to either Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID or Twitter)

-Paste the redeem codes one by one inside of the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.

-A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.

-Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section. The rewards may take up to 24 hours to show up.

  • Published Date: November 8, 2021 9:54 AM IST

Best Sellers