Free Fire redeem codes today: Garena's BR game Free Fire is one of the highly-rated titles on the Google Play Store. The adventure battle-royale game has managed to attract millions of players with its in-game rewards, and regular events.
Much like other BR titles, it has an element of customisation, which allows you to get skins and cosmetics for your character. But while most in-game cosmetics require purchasing expensive in-game currency Diamonds, you can get some exclusive content for free by using redeem codes that are periodically released by Garena. We have listed Free Fire codes for today November 8, and tips on how you can activate them to earn free rewards.
Free Fire redeem codes for November 8: How to get MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate, Inferno Rage Badge, diamonds, pets, for free
For European server Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes bring Diwali special rewards, free diamonds, more: Redeem quickly
544ST94A5XH8: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
QWGQS8XN43R9: 20x Inferno Rage Badge
For other servers
DDFRTY1616POUYT: Free Pet
FFGYBGFDAPQO: Free Fire Diamonds
FFGTYUO16POKH: Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate
BBHUQWPO1616UY: Diamond Royale Voucher
MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes
SDAWR88YO16UB: free DJ Alok character
NHKJU88TREQW: Titian mark gun skins
MHOP8YTRZACD: Paloma Character
BHPOU81616NHDF: Elite Pass and Free Top Up
ADERT8BHKPOU: Outfit
Additional redeem codes
FIH8 FS76 F5TR
FBJK I9Z7 F65R
FFGB VIXS AI24
FTRF VBHJ FI87
FBHJ UYTR FICV
FNHJ UYTR EDIV
FNJI U7Y6 TRFC
FBNM JKIU TRED
FXCV BICX SIED
FFGT YHJN JKI8
F7YD TRFD IVBN
FMKI UY6T 5RED
FVBN JUYT GVF4
9SR8 E1WJ EHF6
UNGQ 36T7 BHZJ
QNUH 4C1G 5QBQ
FR56 7UIK JHGF
FSER 5T6Y 7U8I
FBNJ I87Y 6TGH
FJKI 8U7Y 6TRF
How to use redeem codes in Free Fire to get rewards
-Open the official Free Fire rewards redemption website.
-Log in to the site using your Free Fire account credentials. (Your account should be linked to either Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID or Twitter)
-Paste the redeem codes one by one inside of the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.
-A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.
-Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section. The rewards may take up to 24 hours to show up.