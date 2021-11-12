comscore Garena Free Fire codes today, 12 November: How to claim latest rewards
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Free Fire codes today, 12 November: How to redeem, claim latest rewards
News

Free Fire codes today, 12 November: How to redeem, claim latest rewards

Gaming

Here's the entire list of active codes for today, tips on how to activate codes in the Free Fire redemption site.

Free Fire redeem codes November 3

Free Fire codes today: Free Fire managed to position itself in the top charts following the PUBG Mobile ban in India. But fast forward 2021, Garena’s most played BR title has to combat a new competitor in town- PUBG New State. While the latter still has some bugs and issues to settle, the advanced settings, and modern warfare will likely set a tough bar for Free Fire. Also Read - Free Fire rewards: How to win Violet Threat Bundle, Phantom Predator backpack skin, MP5 – Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate

Although gaming experience is a priority for many, rewards, and exclusive in-game items are another major aspect that most players lookup in these BR titles. Krafton is yet to explain the rewards part. However, if you are currently enjoying group combats in Free Fire, here are a few tips to earn free in-game rewards including characters, gun skins, pets, emotes, and more. Also Read - Forget PUBG New State, use these redeem codes to win free rewards on Free Fire today

Free Fire codes today, 12 November: How to claim the latest rewards today

FF101N59GPA5: Grenade – Pineapple Fizz and MP5 – Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate Also Read - Working Free Fire redeem codes for today: How to claim rewards on redemption website

X99TK56XDJ4X (Indian server): Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers

FFDGQMRE52B: Free Diamonds Voucher

FFUJMNLOSOAC: Head Hunting Parachute

FFCD63Q8O2Q3:Animal Weapon Loot Crate

FFIC79UTM6GU: Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

TCREAWCMZJPR: Justice Fighter/Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

9GJT66HNDCLN: Weapon Loot Crate

DDFRTY1616POUYT: Free Pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO: Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO16POKH: Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO1616UY: Diamond Royale Voucher

MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes

Additional redeem codes-

3OVT N544 3GFQ

WHYG N3J2 9VZU

ID9S 3QJK AFHX

FF5X ZSZM 6LEF

FFXV GG8 NU4YB

FFE4 E0DI KX2D

ERTY HJNB VCDS

F9IU JHGV CDSE

F7UI JHBG FDFR

FF7W SM0C N44Z

FFA9 UVHX 4H7D

FFA0 ES11 YL2D

FFX6 0C2II VYU

JIMY LVT4 6V2Z

8JKN XUB9 6C9P

8FEU QJXP DKA7

MV9C Q27L QJOL

FXCV BNMK DSXC

F0KM JNBV CXSD

FF22 NYW9 4A00

FFTQ T5IR MCNX

Players should keep in note that they cannot use these codes in the Free Fire redemption site via guest account. Here are simple tips on how to activate codes and obtain the latest rewards for the day.

How to activate redeem codes in Free Fire to get rewards

-Open the official Free Fire rewards redemption website on your device.

-Log in to the site using your Free Fire account credentials. (Your account should be linked to either Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID or Twitter)

-Paste the redeem codes one by one inside of the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.

-A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.

The rewards may take up to 24 hours to show up in your account, once they are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 12, 2021 9:18 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Charging phone overnight is risky, and 4 other things to never do on your phone
Features
Charging phone overnight is risky, and 4 other things to never do on your phone
Google Home app update brings remote control for Android TV, Google TV: Report

Smart TVs

Google Home app update brings remote control for Android TV, Google TV: Report

PUBG: New State Review: Can it replace BGMI? The answer is yes!

Reviews

PUBG: New State Review: Can it replace BGMI? The answer is yes!

Here are the top smartwatches with ECG in India

Photo Gallery

Here are the top smartwatches with ECG in India

Smartwatches with ECG in India: Galaxy Watch 4, Apple Series Watch 7 and more

Photo Gallery

Smartwatches with ECG in India: Galaxy Watch 4, Apple Series Watch 7 and more

How to win Violet Threat Bundle, Phantom Predator backpack skin, MP5 Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate

Gaming

How to win Violet Threat Bundle, Phantom Predator backpack skin, MP5 Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Charging phone overnight is risky, and 4 other things to never do on your phone

Google Home app update brings remote control for Android TV, Google TV: Report

How to install and play Netflix games on smartphones?

5G auctions delayed in India by 6 months, might impact smartphone market

Discord pauses exploring on NFT, crypto following backlash from users

Charging phone overnight is risky, and 4 other things to never do on your phone

How to clean a dust clogged air purifier filter

Top 5 things to know about Mark Zuckerberg's vision for metaverse

Upcoming Smartphones in November 2021

Buying guide: How to select the best air purifier for your room

Related Topics

Related Stories

Free Fire codes today, 12 November: How to redeem, claim latest rewards

Gaming

Free Fire codes today, 12 November: How to redeem, claim latest rewards
How to win Violet Threat Bundle, Phantom Predator backpack skin, MP5 Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate

Gaming

How to win Violet Threat Bundle, Phantom Predator backpack skin, MP5 Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate
Forget PUBG New State, use these redeem codes to win free rewards on Free Fire today

Gaming

Forget PUBG New State, use these redeem codes to win free rewards on Free Fire today
Garena Free Fire working redeem codes for today: How to claim rewards

Gaming

Garena Free Fire working redeem codes for today: How to claim rewards
How to win free Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin, Diamonds today

Gaming

How to win free Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin, Diamonds today

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Note 11 सीरीज अगले साल मार्च में हो सकती है लॉन्च, होंगे अलग फीचर्स!

Free Fire में इस हफ्ते फ्री मिलेगी Woodpecker Crimson Heir गन स्किन, जानें तरीका

Redmi 9A और Redmi 9A Sport की कीमतों में हुआ इजाफा, जानें नई कीमत

Oppo A55s गीकबेंच सर्टिफिकेशन साइट पर हुआ लिस्ट, 5G नेटवर्क सपोर्ट के साथ सस्ते में हो सकता है लॉन्च

Instagram में खर्च हो जाता है सारा टाइम? ऐप जल्द आएगा Take a Break फीचर

Latest Videos

How to play Netflix games on smartphones? | How to install Netflix games on Android and iPhone?

News

How to play Netflix games on smartphones? | How to install Netflix games on Android and iPhone?
moto e40 Review in English | Is it a Best Budget Smartphone ?

Reviews

moto e40 Review in English | Is it a Best Budget Smartphone ?
Top 5 Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 30,000 - Realme X7 Max 5G, Poco F3 GT, OnePlus Nord 2

News

Top 5 Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 30,000 - Realme X7 Max 5G, Poco F3 GT, OnePlus Nord 2
Upcoming Smartphones in November 2021 | Poco M4 Pro | iQOO 8 Pro | Google Pixel 5a

Features

Upcoming Smartphones in November 2021 | Poco M4 Pro | iQOO 8 Pro | Google Pixel 5a

News

Charging phone overnight is risky, and 4 other things to never do on your phone
Features
Charging phone overnight is risky, and 4 other things to never do on your phone
Google Home app update brings remote control for Android TV, Google TV: Report

Smart TVs

Google Home app update brings remote control for Android TV, Google TV: Report
How to install and play Netflix games on smartphones?

News

How to install and play Netflix games on smartphones?
5G auctions delayed in India by 6 months, might impact smartphone market

Telecom

5G auctions delayed in India by 6 months, might impact smartphone market
Discord pauses exploring on NFT, crypto following backlash from users

News

Discord pauses exploring on NFT, crypto following backlash from users

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers