Free Fire codes today: Free Fire managed to position itself in the top charts following the PUBG Mobile ban in India. But fast forward 2021, Garena's most played BR title has to combat a new competitor in town- PUBG New State. While the latter still has some bugs and issues to settle, the advanced settings, and modern warfare will likely set a tough bar for Free Fire.
Although gaming experience is a priority for many, rewards, and exclusive in-game items are another major aspect that most players lookup in these BR titles. Krafton is yet to explain the rewards part. However, if you are currently enjoying group combats in Free Fire, here are a few tips to earn free in-game rewards including characters, gun skins, pets, emotes, and more.
Free Fire codes today, 12 November: How to claim the latest rewards today
FF101N59GPA5: Grenade – Pineapple Fizz and MP5 – Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate
X99TK56XDJ4X (Indian server): Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers
FFDGQMRE52B: Free Diamonds Voucher
FFUJMNLOSOAC: Head Hunting Parachute
FFCD63Q8O2Q3:Animal Weapon Loot Crate
FFIC79UTM6GU: Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
TCREAWCMZJPR: Justice Fighter/Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
9GJT66HNDCLN: Weapon Loot Crate
DDFRTY1616POUYT: Free Pet
FFGYBGFDAPQO: Free Fire Diamonds
FFGTYUO16POKH: Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate
BBHUQWPO1616UY: Diamond Royale Voucher
MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes
Additional redeem codes-
3OVT N544 3GFQ
WHYG N3J2 9VZU
ID9S 3QJK AFHX
FF5X ZSZM 6LEF
FFXV GG8 NU4YB
FFE4 E0DI KX2D
ERTY HJNB VCDS
F9IU JHGV CDSE
F7UI JHBG FDFR
FF7W SM0C N44Z
FFA9 UVHX 4H7D
FFA0 ES11 YL2D
FFX6 0C2II VYU
JIMY LVT4 6V2Z
8JKN XUB9 6C9P
8FEU QJXP DKA7
MV9C Q27L QJOL
FXCV BNMK DSXC
F0KM JNBV CXSD
FF22 NYW9 4A00
FFTQ T5IR MCNX
Players should keep in note that they cannot use these codes in the Free Fire redemption site via guest account. Here are simple tips on how to activate codes and obtain the latest rewards for the day.
How to activate redeem codes in Free Fire to get rewards
-Open the official Free Fire rewards redemption website on your device.
-Log in to the site using your Free Fire account credentials. (Your account should be linked to either Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID or Twitter)
-Paste the redeem codes one by one inside of the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.
-A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.
The rewards may take up to 24 hours to show up in your account, once they are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.