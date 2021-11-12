Free Fire codes today: Free Fire managed to position itself in the top charts following the PUBG Mobile ban in India. But fast forward 2021, Garena’s most played BR title has to combat a new competitor in town- PUBG New State. While the latter still has some bugs and issues to settle, the advanced settings, and modern warfare will likely set a tough bar for Free Fire. Also Read - Free Fire rewards: How to win Violet Threat Bundle, Phantom Predator backpack skin, MP5 – Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate

Although gaming experience is a priority for many, rewards, and exclusive in-game items are another major aspect that most players lookup in these BR titles. Krafton is yet to explain the rewards part. However, if you are currently enjoying group combats in Free Fire, here are a few tips to earn free in-game rewards including characters, gun skins, pets, emotes, and more.

Free Fire codes today, 12 November: How to claim the latest rewards today

FF101N59GPA5: Grenade – Pineapple Fizz and MP5 – Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate

X99TK56XDJ4X (Indian server): Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers

FFDGQMRE52B: Free Diamonds Voucher

FFUJMNLOSOAC: Head Hunting Parachute

FFCD63Q8O2Q3:Animal Weapon Loot Crate

FFIC79UTM6GU: Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

TCREAWCMZJPR: Justice Fighter/Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

9GJT66HNDCLN: Weapon Loot Crate

DDFRTY1616POUYT: Free Pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO: Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO16POKH: Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO1616UY: Diamond Royale Voucher

MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes

Additional redeem codes-

3OVT N544 3GFQ

WHYG N3J2 9VZU

ID9S 3QJK AFHX

FF5X ZSZM 6LEF

FFXV GG8 NU4YB

FFE4 E0DI KX2D

ERTY HJNB VCDS

F9IU JHGV CDSE

F7UI JHBG FDFR

FF7W SM0C N44Z

FFA9 UVHX 4H7D

FFA0 ES11 YL2D

FFX6 0C2II VYU

JIMY LVT4 6V2Z

8JKN XUB9 6C9P

8FEU QJXP DKA7

MV9C Q27L QJOL

FXCV BNMK DSXC

F0KM JNBV CXSD

FF22 NYW9 4A00

FFTQ T5IR MCNX

Players should keep in note that they cannot use these codes in the Free Fire redemption site via guest account. Here are simple tips on how to activate codes and obtain the latest rewards for the day.

How to activate redeem codes in Free Fire to get rewards

-Open the official Free Fire rewards redemption website on your device.

-Log in to the site using your Free Fire account credentials. (Your account should be linked to either Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID or Twitter)

-Paste the redeem codes one by one inside of the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.

-A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.

The rewards may take up to 24 hours to show up in your account, once they are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.