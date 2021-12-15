Free Fire redeem codes today: Garena’s Free Fire is a popular title played by dozens of players in the BR community. The adventure-driven battle royale game has many benefits that attract players to try their hands-on. From using own strategy for landing on the island, grabbing weapon loot crates to battling with the enemy, the game offers a good gaming experience. Also Read - Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, December 13: How to win Titan gun skins, street boy bundle, and more

Being one of the most downloaded games on the app store, a reason that can be attributed is redeem code that offers free in-game rewards which otherwise would require spending in-game currency, aka Diamonds. These redeem codes help gamers obtain emotes, weapon skins, loot crates for free. In case you are new to this field and are looking for options to get the Free Fire redeem codes and use them to get in-game items here's how you can do it.

Free Fire codes today, 15 December: How to get free gun skins, surfboard, loot crate, and more

FF11NJN5YS3E: Season of Love Surfboard and Mob Boss Loot Crate Also Read - Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, December 10: How to get loot crates, diamonds, and more.

Indian server-

FF10HXQBBH2J: M1014 – Demolitionist

FF101TSNJX6E: Malice Joker (Surfboard) and Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate

FF11DAKX4WHV: 1x M60 – Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate and Heartthrob (Head)

FFAC2YXE6RF2: 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers, 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers, Brave Crystal and Rare Crystal

FF10GCGXRNHY: Wasteland Surfboard and Pink Heaven Weapon Loot Crate

FFICJGW9NKYT: Pickup Truck – Fancy Ride, Custom Room Card and Mag-7 Executioner, FFIC Gold Token

X99TK56XDJ4X: M14 Killspark Shinobi gun skin, 3x Diamond Royale Voucher (Validity 30 November), and Black Rose Rocker Bundle

Additional redeem codes

FF10HXQBBH2J

FF101TSNJX6E

FF11DAKX4WHV

FFACIDCAWJBZ

FUYT XSHE GRFC

F5TR EFDI VBNE

FY45 6U7I UYJT

FGSV JHBH GY9T

FTR2 F4RG DF6S

F467 FBHT 8CDE

FR7F UD5W Y5CA

How to activate codes in the Free Fire redemption site

Step 1: Head over to the Free Fire redemption website

Step 2: Log in with your social media apps such as Facebook or Twitter, or Apple ID

Step 3: Copy and paste one of the aforementioned Redeem Code for today in the specified space

Step 4: Click on the confirm option, the free rewards will be credited to your Free Fire in-mail within 24 hours.