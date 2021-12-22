comscore Free Fire active codes today, December 22: How to get codes, win exclusive items for free
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Free Fire active codes today, December 22: How to get codes, win exclusive items for free
News

Free Fire active codes today, December 22: How to get codes, win exclusive items for free

Gaming

Unable to find the new codes in Free Fire today? Here's the entire list of codes, exclusive rewards that players can obtain for free.

Free Fire Character

Image Credit: Free Fire

Free Fire active codes today: Free Fire in-game items mostly demand spending diamonds. But as in-game currency can be expensive, players often look for alternate methods to obtain items and rewards for free. Redeem codes serve as a benefit that are released periodically by the developers are one of the best sources to grab characters’ skins, weapons, emotes, etc. Also Read - Free Fire: How to get Pink Laminate (M4A1) Weapon Loot Crate, Evil Slayer Bundle for free

Several codes are released for specific regions, while some general codes can be used by players across the world. Here are the redeem codes in Free Fire today that bring along exciting rewards. Also Read - Free Fire active codes today, 17 December: How to win Black Dragon backpack, Pink Heaven Weapon Loot Crate, and more

Free Fire redeem codes today, December 22: How to get Season of Love Surfboard and Mob Boss Loot Crate, Creator Box, other latest rewards for the day

FF11NJN5YS3E: Season of Love Surfboard and Mob Boss Loot Crate Also Read - Garena Free Fire active codes today, 16 December: How to get codes, latest rewards for free

MQJWNBVHYAQM: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

96Y4CNBZGV35: 10x Creator Box

Q4QU4GQGE5KD: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

TFF9VNU6UD9J: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

FF11HHGCGK3B (Indonesia server): Pumpkin Warrior (Bottom) and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

FFACIDCAWJBZ: 2x Green Star Token, Brave Crystal, and Sky Crystal.

DDFRTY1616POUYT: Free Pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO: Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO16POKH: Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO1616UY: Diamond Royale Voucher

MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes

Additional redeem codes

FADH SRFW 6WHS

FYBJ H4NH 78F6

FK6P AHQU HWHQ

FTDM NSAQ 2JVK

FORO 89VC 76W6

FO98 7Y5F DCHJ

F7WA DJYQ QEHE

FWFY TD2E Y3WU

FEQ3 DNA IWKE

Some of these codes are exclusive to specific servers, players in other regions may find an error message if they try to activate the code on the redemption site. That said, here are the simple steps to redeem codes in the Free Fire redemption site.

Free Fire redemption site: How to activate codes, get the latest rewards

– Open the redemption site, log in by adding credentials, as you won’t be able to redeem codes via a guest account.

-Paste the preferred code from the above list in the text field then tap the Confirm button.

-Once done, the rewards will reflect in the mail section, it usually takes a day from activation.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 22, 2021 5:32 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

HP starts production of 'Made in India' PC products
Laptops
HP starts production of 'Made in India' PC products
Free Fire active codes today, December 22: How to get codes, win exclusive items for free

Gaming

Free Fire active codes today, December 22: How to get codes, win exclusive items for free

Income Tax department conducts raids at OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Oppo India offices: Report

News

Income Tax department conducts raids at OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Oppo India offices: Report

Google Stadia to get five new games to mark New Year 2022

Gaming

Google Stadia to get five new games to mark New Year 2022

Check how you can save tax by simply buying an electric vehicle

Electric Vehicle

Check how you can save tax by simply buying an electric vehicle

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

HP starts production of 'Made in India' PC products

Income Tax department conducts raids at OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Oppo India offices: Report

Google Stadia to get five new games to mark New Year 2022

Another fiasco for Foxconn as IT department conducts raids at Chennai factory: Report

This BSNL plan is offering 600GB data for 300 days at just Rs 397, but there's a catch

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Scanner Go App users and features

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched

How to save on Netflix, Disney+ Hotastar and Amazon Prime Video subscriptions

Omicron effect: How tech companies are preparing for the new COVID variant

Related Topics

Related Stories

Free Fire active codes today, December 22: How to get codes, win exclusive items for free

Gaming

Free Fire active codes today, December 22: How to get codes, win exclusive items for free
Free Fire: How to get Pink Laminate (M4A1) Weapon Loot Crate, Evil Slayer Bundle for free

Gaming

Free Fire: How to get Pink Laminate (M4A1) Weapon Loot Crate, Evil Slayer Bundle for free
Free Fire active codes today, 17 December: How to win Black Dragon backpack, Pink Heaven Weapon Loot Crate, and more

Gaming

Free Fire active codes today, 17 December: How to win Black Dragon backpack, Pink Heaven Weapon Loot Crate, and more
Garena Free Fire active codes today, 16 December: How to get codes, latest rewards for free

Gaming

Garena Free Fire active codes today, 16 December: How to get codes, latest rewards for free
Free Fire codes today, 15 December: How to get free gun skins, surfboard, loot crate, and more

Gaming

Free Fire codes today, 15 December: How to get free gun skins, surfboard, loot crate, and more

हिंदी समाचार

Airtel लाया 666 रुपये का नया प्रीपेड प्लान, रोज 1.5GB डेटा और फ्री कॉलिंग के साथ मिलेंगे ढेरों फायदे

फ्री फायर के आज के एक्टिव रिडीम कोड्स, फ्री में मिलेंगे कई धांसू आइटम

120W फास्ट चार्जिंग वाले Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge की इंडिया लॉन्च डेट हुई अनाउंस, जानें सभी फीचर्स

आयकर विभाग के निशाने पर चीनी स्मार्टफोन कंपनियां, कई शहरों में हो रही जांच

Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate खरीदने का पहला मौका, मिलेगा 18GB RAM + 512GB स्टोरेज

Latest Videos

Amazon’s Gifting Days Sale 2021 | Buy Smartphone accessories at ₹99/- Only | BGR India

News

Amazon’s Gifting Days Sale 2021 | Buy Smartphone accessories at ₹99/- Only | BGR India
How to reply to specific message on Instagram DM | How to reply on Instagram Message

News

How to reply to specific message on Instagram DM | How to reply on Instagram Message
Scanner Go App | Best Scanner App ? Lets Find out | BGR India

Features

Scanner Go App | Best Scanner App ? Lets Find out | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched | BGR India Shorts

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched | BGR India Shorts

News

HP starts production of 'Made in India' PC products
Laptops
HP starts production of 'Made in India' PC products
Income Tax department conducts raids at OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Oppo India offices: Report

News

Income Tax department conducts raids at OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Oppo India offices: Report
Google Stadia to get five new games to mark New Year 2022

Gaming

Google Stadia to get five new games to mark New Year 2022
Another fiasco for Foxconn as IT department conducts raids at Chennai factory: Report

News

Another fiasco for Foxconn as IT department conducts raids at Chennai factory: Report
This BSNL plan is offering 600GB data for 300 days at just Rs 397, but there's a catch

Telecom

This BSNL plan is offering 600GB data for 300 days at just Rs 397, but there's a catch

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers