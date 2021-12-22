Free Fire active codes today, December 22: How to get codes, win exclusive items for free

Free Fire active codes today: Free Fire in-game items mostly demand spending diamonds. But as in-game currency can be expensive, players often look for alternate methods to obtain items and rewards for free. Redeem codes serve as a benefit that are released periodically by the developers are one of the best sources to grab characters’ skins, weapons, emotes, etc. Also Read - Free Fire: How to get Pink Laminate (M4A1) Weapon Loot Crate, Evil Slayer Bundle for free

Several codes are released for specific regions, while some general codes can be used by players across the world. Here are the redeem codes in Free Fire today that bring along exciting rewards.

Free Fire redeem codes today, December 22: How to get Season of Love Surfboard and Mob Boss Loot Crate, Creator Box, other latest rewards for the day

FF11NJN5YS3E: Season of Love Surfboard and Mob Boss Loot Crate Also Read - Garena Free Fire active codes today, 16 December: How to get codes, latest rewards for free

MQJWNBVHYAQM: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

96Y4CNBZGV35: 10x Creator Box

Q4QU4GQGE5KD: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

TFF9VNU6UD9J: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

FF11HHGCGK3B (Indonesia server): Pumpkin Warrior (Bottom) and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

FFACIDCAWJBZ: 2x Green Star Token, Brave Crystal, and Sky Crystal.

DDFRTY1616POUYT: Free Pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO: Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO16POKH: Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO1616UY: Diamond Royale Voucher

MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes

Additional redeem codes

FADH SRFW 6WHS

FYBJ H4NH 78F6

FK6P AHQU HWHQ

FTDM NSAQ 2JVK

FORO 89VC 76W6

FO98 7Y5F DCHJ

F7WA DJYQ QEHE

FWFY TD2E Y3WU

FEQ3 DNA IWKE

Some of these codes are exclusive to specific servers, players in other regions may find an error message if they try to activate the code on the redemption site. That said, here are the simple steps to redeem codes in the Free Fire redemption site.

Free Fire redemption site: How to activate codes, get the latest rewards

– Open the redemption site, log in by adding credentials, as you won’t be able to redeem codes via a guest account.

-Paste the preferred code from the above list in the text field then tap the Confirm button.

-Once done, the rewards will reflect in the mail section, it usually takes a day from activation.