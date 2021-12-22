Free Fire active codes today, December 22: How to get codes, win exclusive items for free

Free Fire active codes today: Free Fire in-game items mostly demand spending diamonds. But as in-game currency can be expensive, players often look for alternate methods to obtain items and rewards for free. Redeem codes serve as a benefit that are released periodically by the developers are one of the best sources to grab characters’ skins, weapons, emotes, etc. Also Read - Free Fire: How to get Pink Laminate (M4A1) Weapon Loot Crate, Evil Slayer Bundle for free
Several codes are released for specific regions, while some general codes can be used by players across the world. Here are the redeem codes in Free Fire today that bring along exciting rewards.
Free Fire redeem codes today, December 22: How to get Season of Love Surfboard and Mob Boss Loot Crate, Creator Box, other latest rewards for the day
FF11NJN5YS3E: Season of Love Surfboard and Mob Boss Loot Crate
MQJWNBVHYAQM: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
96Y4CNBZGV35: 10x Creator Box
Q4QU4GQGE5KD: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
TFF9VNU6UD9J: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
FF11HHGCGK3B (Indonesia server): Pumpkin Warrior (Bottom) and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
FFACIDCAWJBZ: 2x Green Star Token, Brave Crystal, and Sky Crystal.
DDFRTY1616POUYT: Free Pet
FFGYBGFDAPQO: Free Fire Diamonds
FFGTYUO16POKH: Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate
BBHUQWPO1616UY: Diamond Royale Voucher
MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes
Additional redeem codes
FADH SRFW 6WHS
FYBJ H4NH 78F6
FK6P AHQU HWHQ
FTDM NSAQ 2JVK
FORO 89VC 76W6
FO98 7Y5F DCHJ
F7WA DJYQ QEHE
FWFY TD2E Y3WU
FEQ3 DNA IWKE
Some of these codes are exclusive to specific servers, players in other regions may find an error message if they try to activate the code on the redemption site. That said, here are the simple steps to redeem codes in the Free Fire redemption site.
Free Fire redemption site: How to activate codes, get the latest rewards
– Open the redemption site, log in by adding credentials, as you won’t be able to redeem codes via a guest account.
-Paste the preferred code from the above list in the text field then tap the Confirm button.
-Once done, the rewards will reflect in the mail section, it usually takes a day from activation.